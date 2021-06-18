Wilson presents the official ball for the 2021/22 NBA season

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has revealed. , in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced the new official league ball ahead of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. The spread of news sees the birth of a multi-year partnership and welcomes the return of Wilson, the first basketball manufacturer in the NBA.

The official Wilson ball is made from the same materials, the same eight-panel configuration, the same performance specifications, and uses the same leather that current NBA basketballs use. Over the past year, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Association of Players (NBPA) have worked with Wilson to develop and certify new basketballs through a series of assessment sessions. The game ball features the iconic NBA and Wilson logos with pebbles, with the Wilson logo also including an anthracite streak.



“Wilson is delighted to be able to share his history and knowledge with the NBA to grow the game of basketball together on the world stage,” said Kevin Murphy, general manager of Wilson Team Sports. “Building on our partnerships with the WNBA and BAL, we will continue to build for the future of the sport. Wilson will first commit to supporting the league and its players with high-level basketball and then expand the community by reaching fans, coaches and players of all levels around the world.”

“Our partnership with Wilson comes alive as the league’s 75th anniversary season approaches,” said Salvatore Larroca, NBA President, Global Partnerships. “Wilson served the official balls in the NBA for the first 37 seasons of the league and is now returning as part of our large family, basing his return on our shared history but always looking at the continued growth of the NBA.”

The official Wilson NBA ball will make its debut at the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2021, which will take place from Monday 21 to Sunday 27 June. Basketball will only be available on wilson.com starting July 29 in the US, in line with the 2021 NBA Draft provided by State Farm. Other Wilson NBA products will be available through major partners in Italy including NBAStore.eu, Foot Locker, Decathlon, Sports Direct and JD Sports from August 2.

In conjunction with the football reveal, Wilson also introduced his first staff of NBA advisors. Members include Trae Young, All-Star NBA, and Jamal Murray, the first choice in the 2016 NBA Draft. As official members of the advisory team, Young and Murray will test, provide feedback, and partner with Wilson on new products.

“Joining Wilson’s consulting team was very natural to me,” Young said. “I’ve been using their basketballs since I was a kid, from the hoop in the fairway to college games. It’s great to see Wilson back with the NBA, and for me, to suggest how he can show himself on and off the court.”

Young and Murray join Wilson’s list of really important advisors: The squad includes three-time WNBA All-Stars, Dusan Bulut and Megna Toure, FIBA ​​star in 3×3, celebrity coach Chris Brickley and lab Beija Velez, along with other players to be announced at the start of the season. .

The collaboration between Wilson and the NBA will continue throughout 2021 with announcements and activations related to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA G League, the NBA 2K League, the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and the 75th Anniversary Season.