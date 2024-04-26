Want to make a call but there is no reception? This trick is amazing, the great expert explains it

If you want to make a phone call but there is no reception, you need to learn this cool trick right away: It works even if there is no reception.

Mobile phones have definitely changed our lives: we now spend the whole day with this device in our hands. The reason is simple: the phone can have an impact on every activity we do throughout the day. Let's immediately look at some practical examples: Google is creating amazing work management tools as well. He drivesfor example, is ideal because it allows files, images, information, directories and various organizations to be shared in real time (Have you already read about the big news?). For getting around, there's Google Maps: the app developed by the Mountain View giant memorizes practically all the roads on the planet.

To use all the features, you need to sign a contract with a mobile operator and thus have a good connection and obviously the network is available. With a SIM card in a smartphone, something unpleasant can happen: in some situations, there is no coverage and the reception is very weak. But how can we make phone calls even if we have a weak signal? Today we will reveal a very delicious trick.

Smartphone Do you want to make a phone call but have no reception? The trick you should know

At some moments, something really annoying can happen: If you have to make a phone call but there is no reception, don't despair. The solution is just around the corner and only a little is needed. As stated on the portals of some telephone companies (including WindTre), there is a service called Calls via Wi-Fig which also works on iPhone. The function is free: Even when there is no mobile signal, you can take advantage of the power of the Wi-Fi network and thus be able to make calls.

For example, many people have basements, warehouses, or buildings with very thick walls that reduce the quality of the network (or often eliminate it altogether). As expected, there are no additional costs for Wi-Fi calling and it is available to both new and old customers. Android smartphones do not require configuration while iOS smartphones do. If you have an iPhone, go to the Settings section and select Cellular. After tapping Wi-Fi Calling, Then click on the button and you will be able to enable the service. But be careful: if you have to travel abroad for any reason, remember to deactivate the function to avoid risking additional costs. Nowadays, new features constantly bring great improvements and surprises.