Oriana Marzoli: new discoveries about Cristiano Ivino and Daniele Dal Moro: “I cried for him”

Oriana Marzoli, one of Givina's former heroines in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP, who is currently participating in a Chilean reality show called “Ganar o Servir? – De Vuelta al pasado”, spoke about two of her famous ex-girlfriends.

Oriana Marzoliis among the previous champions of Jevina in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIPis currently participating in a Chilean reality show titled “Winning or Serving? – Back to the Past” He talked about two of his famous ex-girlfriends, Daniele Dal Moro and Cristiano Ivino.

Oriana Marzoli says she suffers from Cristiano Yovino, Del Moro's reaction

The revelations of the Venezuelan influencer surprised everyone, and left a bitter taste in the mouths of those who were rooting for her memories with the ex-Tronista and the ex-Giveno. Dal Moro With whom he had a long and turbulent relationship that was born in the house of Cinecittà. there He walks So he talked about Veneto and about her YovinoThe previous alleged flirtation with Ilary Blasi.

“I don't care about the person from 3 months ago. He's another person I'm back to after so many years, he's the person I love, I'm having a hard time. That day I cried for him in the hotel. Besides, things went a bit bad.. “

Shortly after, he urged users, Daniele Dal Moro He responded to his ex with a tweet that was later removed:

Don't let yourself be dazzled by a video you don't need at all. When I decided to leave Oriana, I did so even though I was still in love, but I knew it was a one-way love.

Givino then added the former in a comment: