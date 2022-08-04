“We are back from some very complicated races. Qualification will be key.” – OA Sport

Five weeks later, the World Championships are back for action in the UK at Silverstone. missing less and less Twelfth round of the season, A test that promises to be a lot of fun in the “home of British motorsport”.

Alex Rains chases the podium in England, one of the longest lifts on the entire calendar. The track is the same one that welcomed F1, It only changes the departure position so that the wheels are placed in the coupling that is fromWoodcoat Leads to ‘copse’.

The Spaniard is ready for the last races with Suzuki, and ready for the new adventure that will begin with Honda from 2023.. His former world champion teammate Joanne Mir reported this: “It was a pleasure to announce that from next season for Honda. I think it is an important moment in my career.”

Moto2, GP 2022: Title race resumes at Silverstone with three riders trapped at one point

The Catalan continued:We are definitely coming back from some rather complicated races, we know that the level of the world championship is always very high. We’ll start work tomorrow, and we’re ready to see how it goes. Qualification will be essential.”

The Barcelona native also commented on the penalty awarded to Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) after a contact with Spaniard Alex Espargari (Aprilia). “I think there are two types of accidents. It would be good to understand why Nakagami was not punished in Spain. Fabio would not have been punished.”

Alex Rins, with his colleagues present at the press conference, gave an opinion on the retirement of Andrea Dovizioso after the San Marino Grand Prix which will take place, as always, in Misano Adriatico. “It’s not a simple decision to give up racing. He’s definitely not going through a good period, for me he was a reference rider. I wish him the best for all his future.”

