“Technical Signature”, scenario

The search for a new coach continues in Napoli: but the scenario could have changed for the Napoli club.

Aurelio De Laurentiis You know, next summer it will be forbidden to make mistakes. shepherd Napleswho had the opportunity in last summer's preparations to make her fans turn up their noses, has no intention of repeating the same mistakes.

Careful advance planning will be necessary, starting withtrainer, a real Achilles' heel of the year, with 3 coaches rotating on the bench who until last week were Italian champions. First Rudi Garcia, then Walter Mazzarri and finally Francesco Calzona, with none of them even able to follow in the footsteps of Luciano Spalletti, the true totem under the shadow of Vesuvius. Therefore, Napoli are looking to the future, where it could be for the coach's signature Plans ruined azzurri.

Calling the Napoli coach: There is an official signing with the club!

Antonio Conte It is and will remain De Laurentiis's “forbidden” dream until the end. The shepherd, an old friend of Paulian, actually tries to convince the latter to accept Naples Since last winter, when he tried in vain to be assigned to the blue bench before the aforementioned Rudi Garcia was sacked.

Despite this, there are many, perhaps too many, names associated with Naples. From Vincenzo Italiano, who for many has been in first place in recent weeks, to Gian Piero Gasperini, who in recent times seems to be the most realistic and “strong” name. Among these profiles are also foreign profiles, profiles such as Sergio Conceicao, which already in 2021 seemed close to embracing Napoli, only to then continue with Porto. An important sliding door, considering that Spalletti himself arrived in the Campania capital in those weeks. A bit of déjà vu, considering that the Portuguese renewed their contract with Porto only today so far 2028. Below is the club's participation:

Sergio Conceicao is in the crosshairs of other clubs competing with the Azzurri, above all Milanwhich according to many insiders is perhaps the main competitor of the De Laurentiis club in the race for advertising Antonio Conte. The Rossoneri should not renew with Stefano Pioli After these last terrifying weeks in Milan, some 20 days in which Leao and his teammates were eliminated from the Europa League and then saw Inter win their 20th league title in the Madonnina derby. In short, unforgivable facts from a football standpoint, which led the Rossoneri club to deep valuations, which increased Conte's shares for many. Shares that, after the aforementioned renewal of Sergio Conceicao, could continue to rise, representing another problem for the team. Naples. We will see how this situation develops.