Possible lineup for the Bologna-Udinese match: Orsolini returns. Samardzic is there

Here is the expected lineup for the Bologna-Udinese match:

▪ Bologna – Udinese – Sunday, 3pm, Stadio Dallara

▪ Referee Saki

▪ Ranking: Bologna 62, Udinese 28

▪ Live TV broadcast by DAZN

How to reach Bologna?

After the victory in Rome, Bologna is preparing for the match against Udinese, which will be held on Sunday at the Stadio Dallara. Motta studied the lineup for the occasion, assessing the starting line-up seen on the pitch against the Giallorossi. Therefore, the back line must be confirmed with Calafiore in the left-back role and Bukema and Lucumi as the central duo. In midfield, Azzouzi could again start from the 1st minute alongside Freuler and Aebischer, while Orsolini should be seen up front who will replace Ndoye. Saelemaekers and Zirkzee will complete the offensive department. Odegaard returns, while Sommoro and Ferguson remain unavailable (from Bologna, Micol Malaguti).

How to reach Udinese?

Udinese bounces back from another last-minute defeat and prepares for the match against Bologna. Fabio Cannavaro is unlikely to change anything a few hours after the meeting with Roma. We then move towards goal in a 3-5-2 formation with Okoye on target, and a line of three players in front of him consisting of Nehuen Pérez, Pegol and Christensen. On the sides are Ehizibo and Kamara with Wallace in the middle and flanked by Bayrou and Samardzic. Attacking duo composed of Pereira and Luca (from Udine, David Marchiol).

