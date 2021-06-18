Netherlands wins first place with Super Depay

L ‘Holland Wins first place in Group C thanks to a 2-0 win overAustria. The match was decided by a penalty kick Debye It is a goal Dumfries In the second half he closed the games. L ‘Austria Second place will be playedUkraine.

The match is released immediately at 11 o’clock, after a penalty kick awarded by the referee toHolland. intervention Alaba It Dumfries It is re-scanned in Var and then the punishment is given to the buff: from where it appears Memphis Depay who is not wrong Holland in the lead.

Alaba In confusion and lose the ball Debye Double the counter-attack but the attacker misses kicking to the side of the goal. L ‘Austria Tried to reply but it’s always a team The farmer most dangerous. At 40 minutes to double the orange: Van Anholt Puts Wighurst In front of the opposing goalkeeper, the attacker is unselfish in serving Debye Which, however, raves vociferously eats the double personality.

In the second halfHolland, becomes dangerous in the 61st minute with a double chance: first on a header close to the free rejected by Bachmann then on repetition de yacht frustrated by Dragovic Just a few steps from the door.

at 67 butHolland Make no mistake and double: with the magic of heels Debye transcend defenseAustria and releases grinding From the front Bachmann Serves chocolate for Dumfries. The guests try to reply from the corner but after a rebound the ball touches the post. trying at 81′ Alaba on the outside but also its end touches the L’ woodAustria Until the end of the game creates little fHolland Check: at the end the score is 2-0 for the orange.

OMNISPORT | 06-17-2021 22:52