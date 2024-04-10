Why were Leclerc and Hamilton excluded? The reason for the violation and the possibility of appeal

Lewis Hamilton H Charles Leclercsecond and sixth respectively at the finish line of the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix, were not qualified Several hours after the end of the race. The punishment came because of AExcessive wear of pads It is located at the back of the bottom of the two individual seats.

Here is a statement from the referees. “After the race, a report was received from the technical delegate, which highlighted how this was done The back of the bottom has been worn beyond tolerance. During the session, the teams acknowledged the accuracy of the measurements made by the technical representative and reported this Excessive wear is likely a result of the humpback nature Of the way and the fact that he is Sprint ranThis situation reduces the time required to inspect the car before the Grand Prix.”

“The Commissioners highlight that the burden of checking that the car always complies with the regulations falls on the teams. In this particular case, the rear section of the lower part does not comply with the regulations stipulated in Article 3.5.9 paragraph e) of the Technical Regulations. Wear and tear is Higher than the permissible tolerance margin. Therefore, a decision has been made regarding the expected punishment.”

It is clear that the expected punishment is Disqualification. The commissioners stressed this Ferrari H Mercedes They have the right to do so gravity Against this decision. But it is not certain that the two teams will appeal. After all, if they recognized the regularity of the measurements taken after the GP, there would be little room for debate.

Photo: La Presse