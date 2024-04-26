In the wake of the scandal involving Horner, the flamboyant designer expressed his desire to terminate his contract a year earlier than scheduled. Scuderia di Maranello is expected to welcome him

Adrian Newey He is ready to leave Red Bull. The designer of the fastest single-seater car in Formula 1 for several seasons now, and winner of 6 World Constructors' Championships and 7 Drivers' Championships, 4 of which with Sebastian Vettel and 3 with Max Verstappen, is said to be negotiating with the early world champion team as a result of the case involving the team principal. Chris Horner. I The contract between Niue and Red Bull expires in 2025But the two parties could actually part ways at the end of this season and thus write a new personal chapter in another stable. The genius designer has already received two offersAston Martin And now long-time Ferrari, which has been following him for some time and is now in first place to secure the services of the 'English wizard'.

Aston Martin – To join the English team, Lawrence Stroll had made Newey an offer worth around one hundred million dollars. At Aston Martin, the team that will be equipped from 2026 with Honda power units, will find the Englishman Fernando Alonso as the main driver (in whom he has always shown a strong interest) and he will not have to move away from England, but at Aston Martin. At the moment green doesn't seem to be the most popular color for Niue's next kit.

Ferrari The color in launch mode is actually Ferrari red. For Newey, Cavallino will represent the culmination of his entire career, and in Maranello next season, he will also have the opportunity to work with Lewis Hamilton, whom the coach himself has declared currently has a deficiency on his CV. It is certainly a golden opportunity for Ferrari, a train that must be boarded at all costs, because Niue could arrive in Maranello next spring and thus in time to lay the foundations from the beginning for the new single-seater project based on the new rules. Which will come into effect in two years, when Audi will also enter Formula 1 as the manufacturer of Sauber's current engines.

Adio Red Bull – As reported by AutoMotorSport and the BBC, Newey is upset by the situation that has arisen within the team following accusations of sexual harassment towards an employee at Horner, who was cleared by the team after an internal investigation – would have taken the decision to sever its relationship with Red Bull. From the storm Horner He came out strong with the team's support, but there was no shortage of waste and what weighs most in the balance is the brilliant designer himself who said that he was not satisfied with the power struggle in the team, asking not to be fully involved in the design of the new generation single-seater that will be seen in 2026. .



