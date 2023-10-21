What to do in Lecco and its province on the weekend: Events 21 – 22 October 2023

Autumn has arrived with its colours, flavours, and above all, its cool temperatures. Despite the rain these days and the cold hitting us hard after weeks of the season’s almost scorching heat, events still characterize our weekends. Here are our tips

What to do in Lecco

The exhibition is scheduled to open on Saturday 21 October 2023 at 2.45pm in the conference hall of the Palazzo delle Pauro. “Africa Blues” As part of the Immagimondo Festival 2023. Followed by a guided tour of the exhibition held in Piazza XX Settembre.

Mobile century. History of illegal immigration in Europe This is the title of the conference that will be held in the Palzzo delle Commercio at 3 pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023, again in the context of Immagimondo. Here is Comoleto’s program for the exhibition’s upcoming events.

It is scheduled to be Sunday, October 22, 2023 Trip with Guillet to Piani Ricinelli. Mountain guides will accompany participants on an immersive experience in Guillette in contact with nature. Away from the madness of the city, we will discover that the mountains are within everyone’s reach. Click here for all the information.

Closed between art, history and literature Sunday 22 October 2023 at 2.30pm Walk through Chioso to discover the locations of Blessed Serafino Morazzoni and the betrothed. A guided tour of the exemplary figure of the Ambrosian priest Don Serafino Morazzoni and one of the most intimate Manzonian settings dear to Alessandro Manzoni, the Canonica del Buon Curato of Chiuso, where one of the most intense scenes of The Betrothed was filmed. :unnamed transformer. Walking along the oldest and most evocative street of the village, you will notice Lucia’s Refuge, the tailor’s house. From here, it is a short walk to the small church of San Giovanni Battista known as the “Blessed Serafino”: an ancient necropolis church of Romanesque origin housing precious frescoes from the 15th century, which show influences of Fopa and Mantegna.Book here.

The rectory is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm at the Planetraio in Lecco Projecting the dome onto the monthly sky. For all initiatives it is necessary to book on the website www.deepspace.it. Except for Immagimondo, which can be booked through the website www.imagimondo.it.

Irono

The initiative has been confirmed All roads lead to Rabelo, It is promoted by Coop Soc Liberi Sogni, thanks to the project “From Sartirana to the heart of Monte di Brianza” of which Coop Soc Il Grigio is the leader and which is financed by the “Lecco Regional Development Fund”. Interventions in historical, artistic and natural fields” of the Fondazione Comunitaria del Lecchese Onlus and Lario Reti Holding. Participants will depart from different locations (Olgiate Molgora, Airuno, Valgreghentino, Colle Brianza) and then all come together in Cascina Rapello (in Aizurro, a small mountain village of Airuno) For a free snack or a joyful lunch in the open air (packed from home or by booking the menu suggested by Cascina) and the afternoon, from 1.30 p.m., full of workshops and activities: family circus, mini mountain bike routes (available on site) and challenges Speeding on exercise bikes with the ASD North’n line, planting bulbs and borolata. It will also be possible to purchase cakes and biscuits from the Calco Parents Committee to support Calco Primary and Secondary School projects and initiatives.

Calolziocurti

Two days of celebration and fun:Oktoberfest. The first edition of the Rossino Oktoberfest is scheduled to take place next weekend, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023, signed by the collaboration between Valle San Martino Eventi (in person Cristina Valsecchi), Diocese of Rossino and Diocese of Calolzio Center. Click here for the program.

Sifat

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 pm In the new Aula Magna via A. Longoni, the “Le Gocce” theater company presents the wonderful comedy “Miracles pension” (Text by Giuseppe Aron, directed by Margherita Villarosso). The plot is interesting. The very quiet life of the small “Ibex Pension” is turned upside down by the arrival of some extravagant guests: a noble poetess with servants, a quarrelsome family, a strange worm collector, and two unexpected criminals. A brilliant comedy with many twists and turns that keeps the viewer’s attention high until the final crescendo. Free admission.

Dervio

counting Taste Dervio Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023 and discover the beautiful cellars of Dervio and the medieval village of Corino Plinio, where you can taste high-quality wines and typical products. There are 3 routes: GIRO D’ITALIA with wines from different regions from north to south and GIRO DEL LARIO to get to know the wines produced in the Como region. These first two allow visiting 7 wineries, mainly located in the historic center of Dervio and the ticket costs from 10 to 20 euros. Outside the cellars there are 5 refreshment points with local specialties. Finally, CORENNO DiVino Borgo, a tour of excellence to taste the best Italian wines. Everything will be livened up with concerts and attractions, and on Sundays in Dervio, a supervised children’s area will be available (by booking on the library phone 0341 804 113) while parents visit the cellars. The great news for this edition is the opening of the distinctive Corenno Plinio cellars located within the Borgo dei Mille Gradini where premium wines, Amarone, Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino, Franciacorta and Sforzato, are served by the glass with the event. The logo is narrated by sommeliers from the Italian Sommeliers Association in Lombardy. There will also be delicious high-quality tastings, paired with selected wines and two blues and jazz concerts, in the medieval square at the foot of the castle. The pass from €20 to €38, plus 5 plentiful tasting experiences, includes transportation from Dervio to Corino and free entry to the charming medieval village, an authentic gem overlooking Lake Como and visited by thousands of tourists. for further information: https://facebook.com/ events/s/tasting-dervio- derview-e-core/159413250500335/

Jalebiati

On Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October, Monte Barro Park will celebrate its anniversary 40 years since the establishment of the lodge and 10 years since the lodge completes the tourist and cultural center of the Monte Barro Hermitage.

Mandelo

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., “Antiques, Modern Art and Collectibles Exhibition”organized by Pro Loco of Mandello.

Merati

As part of the Merate Meets the Author event, on Saturday 21 October 2023 at 4.30pm, Silvana Raboselli will present the book titled “Father Emmanuel. Faith and Liturgy” ed. Memeb Doucet 2022.

The “Tutti Insieme a Merate” is back, a non-competitive march valid for awarding the Merate Municipal Cup in memory of Pierangelo Caglio and Giuseppe Merlini. Organized on the morning of Sunday, October 22, 2023 by Asd Merate, in collaboration with the city section of the Lions Club, this year the proceeds of the initiative (now in its forty-fifth edition) will be donated to «L’altra mezzo». The associations “del cielo”, “Amis di Pumpier de Meràa” and “L’Alveare”. Departure from Collegio Manzoni is scheduled from 7.45 to 9.30. The route will be developed through the gardens of Villa Subalio, Villa Castelparco, Villa dei Cedri, Villa Perego, Villa Confalonieri, Villa Belgioioso, the Astronomical Observatory and the Lake Sartirana Nature Reserve.

today

The exhibition “Dante and the Divine Comedy” will take place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023 in Ogiono, specifically in Villa Sironi: the pictorial works are the same as those shown in the Italian International Exhibition Competition “Dante and the Divine Comedy”. » From the drawing collection of the Vanna Colombo School. The event is organized by the cultural and artistic association ArtAmare, under the patronage of the Municipality of Oggiono. The exhibition will be open to the public from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 7 pm.

But not only that, on Saturday evening there will also be a meeting dedicated to the personality of Dante and his works: the Congress «Our journey with Dante». The speaker at this event, which will be held at 8:30 pm at the Sala del Camino in Villa Sironi, will be Professor Laurila Erba. Afterwards there will be musical entertainment, with popular music related to Dante’s works: the musician Gianni Pellegata will play accompanied by his mandolin.

Fierone’s preview will be the show that will take place on Sunday 22 October 2023 at 3.30pm in the Pro loco tensile structure: «The month that passes…the sacred you find». Organized by the popular group association “La Campagnola” in Olgiati Mulgura, “I promessi sposi” in Ogiono, and “Renzo i Lucia” in Lecco, in collaboration with the University of Monte di Brianza. “Saint per Pisan” is a folkloric performance in which the time of history, linked to memory and tradition, is influenced by the world of saints.

Olginate

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the Saandabrianza Association celebrates its birthday Scary birthday…

Are you crazy about chestnuts? do not miss Chestnuts in Consono Scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Valmadrera

The show will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Artesferra Theater in Valmadrera from 4.30pm. Above under With Paolo Ruffini, film and theater actor, television host, director, writer and Mayor Von Frinzius. It is a theater group from Livorno founded in 1997, directed by Lamberto Giannini. It consists of 97 representatives, half of whom are disabled. Here is all the information

Farina

On Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9 pm, inside the Church of Santa Marta (Varina), the premiere of the new show for harp and voice ensemble will take place.“Tenere on the run”Which is called “In Fabula”. The show was born from the desire to reread and reinterpret some of the deepest symbolic meanings preserved in the most famous fairy tales of the European tradition, landmarks of our culture, stories that continue to constitute an excellent and surprising starting point for the analysis of current social issues of great importance.

The repertoire is completely original, consisting of music written and performed by the musicians themselves: Davide Negrete, harp, Virginia Grabb, harp and voice, Giulia Ricci, harp and voice, and Irene Dorsa, harp and voice.

Sunday 22 October at 5 pm, in the “Sala del Pergolato” of Villa Cibresi, the Luigi Scannagata Cultural Society, sponsored by the Municipality of Varenna which covered the entire printing costs of the volume, is pleased to announce the publication of the thirtieth volume. A book by Professor Claudio Pedrazzini entitled “Regolido Funicular (June 6, 1903 – June 1, 1960)”.

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Lake Como Boat Tour: Varina Tour for Telethon. For everyone, a unique opportunity to enjoy Varenna by the lake, which has always been the Lombard village par excellence for lovers, precisely on board these very special steamboats. Lake Como boat. Click here for all the information

