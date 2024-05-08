Demolition of the high school’s classical gym has begun: it will be rebuilt

Demolitions have begun on the annex of the Dante Alighieri Classical High School in Piazza Anita Garibaldi which, after its reconstruction, will host two new gymnasiums and related services. Intervention from the Province of Ravenna in the amount of 5.5 million euros financed by the Pnrr Funds and the Non-Deferred Works Fund in a total amount of 3.5 million and with funds from the Province in the amount of 2.

A new building unit will therefore be built, structurally independent from the school building but connected to it to ensure direct accessibility for students and remove architectural barriers through the construction of a new elevator. The new gym building will be able to accommodate at least two or three study groups at the same time, and will have technical and functional characteristics capable of improving the performance of physical activity activities, as well as providing a service to the community during working hours. Available outside school hours. In fact, it will be equipped with independent access and will be completely separate and independent in terms of systems from the school building.