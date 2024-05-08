Travaglio on La7: “The hypocritical right wing in Totti, they say they want to wait for the final judgment but when they come, they recommend the condemned anyway”







“Giovanni Totti arrested? It is a The judicial earthquake is realThat is, the fact that the head of the Liguria region is under house arrest, This is a rare case even by the low ethical standards of Italian politics“. Those are the spoken words Eight and a half (La7) by Director An everyday occurrenceMarco TravaglioIn response to the presenter’s question Lily Gruber Giovanni Totti was placed under house arrest after being accused of corruption.

Gruber asks the director Done Men in power sometimes have reasons to be careless and show little caution. Travaglio replies: “The worst precautions taken by Totti depend on the truth Lived in Berlusconi’s shadow for 30 years. I read with astonishment that today there is someone who regrets saying that these things are bad. Nothing is worse than Berlusconism. E Dotti is one of the last remnants of Berlusconism. So, whatever Berlusconi has done in his career, it’s clear that he’s lost a little inhibition.

Read more Political | By Manolo Lanaro. Totti arrested, Renzi and Sangiuliano: “We are guarantors”. Deputy Minister Sisto: “I believe this is not clockwork justice”

Finally, the journalist takes a jab at the editorial director Century of Italy Italy or PochinoDotti repeats the mantra of the full centre-right and Rencières in the case: “There is a great deal Hypocrisy Because now everyone is right, we have to wait for the trial and the third level judgement, but what to do when the final sentence comes? Committed offenders are recommended. Brothers of Italy – He explains – He is a candidate for the European elections Scurvy It is a Convicted for committing persistent and aggravated fraud against the Government and forgery of a public document. Candida as well Carlo Fidanza, He was even convicted of corruption because He received a plea of ​​one year and 4 months for corruption. So, he himself said he was corrupt, not some bad judge.

And he concludes: “Then why do they keep saying to wait for the punishment, when the final punishment comes and the damned put them on the list? But why are they waiting for punishment? Select the ruling class in the morning reports of the police station or court?“