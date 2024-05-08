May 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA postpones the launch of the Starliner vehicle to May 17 – the last hour

NASA postpones the launch of the Starliner vehicle to May 17 – the last hour

Gerald Bax May 8, 2024 1 min read

The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has been postponed until May 17, NASA announced a day after it was postponed shortly before liftoff due to a technical problem.


The US space agency wrote in a press release that a new lift-off attempt could take place “no later than 6:16 pm on Friday, May 17,” which is the appropriate time to make repairs.


On Monday, the Starliner spacecraft was finally scheduled to take off for the first time toward the International Space Station (ISS), thus joining the very exclusive club of spaceships that have carried humans. But about two hours before the scheduled launch time and while the two American astronauts were entering the capsule, the liftoff was canceled: an anomaly was identified in the valve of the Atlas V rocket that was supposed to propel the Starliner capsule into orbit.


A launch date of Friday, May 10 was mentioned last night, but further analysis showed that the valve in question actually needed to be replaced – a task that would require the rocket to be returned to its hangar. NASA said that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams will remain isolated in the meantime.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

See also  Forgot your phone PIN? Technicians trick to open it immediately

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Xbox announces a new console, but the logo draws users’ ire due to lockdowns

May 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Amazing video shows what you could see when you fall into a black hole

May 7, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The famous dermatologist says it clearly: This product can harm the scalp

May 7, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

NASA postpones the launch of the Starliner vehicle to May 17 – the last hour

May 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Denmark, Spain and Portugal are the happy islands of the socialists in the next European elections: thanks to them they will avoid disaster

May 8, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Trump’s impeachment trial in Florida has been adjourned indefinitely

May 8, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Leonardo, first quarter accounts and estimates for 2024

May 8, 2024 Karen Hines