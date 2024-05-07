“The king has too many obligations, and he has decided not to see him.” The prince is a guest in a hotel

The prodigal son has returned home. But no one wants to see it. prince Harry39, is in the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus games. son Re-Carlo III(75 years old), fifth in line of succession, had been missing from the country since last February when he met his father for a quick visit (which lasted less than 24 hours) after news of his diagnosis of the disease. cancer.

He must meet the sovereign, as the Daily Mail and part of the British press write, but not so with the American popular press. A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex, as People magazine explains, sums it up: “In response to numerous questions and ongoing speculation about whether or not the Duke will meet his father while in the UK, Unfortunately, this will not be possible due to Her Majesty’s decision. “The Duke is clearly aware of his father’s busy schedule and various other priorities, and hopes to see him soon.” Page Six also reveals that Harry has been trying for more than a month to arrange a meeting with his father. An indiscretion that is not confirmed, but the American newspaper takes it for granted. It has also been reported that Excluding a meeting with his brother William41 years old, and her sister’s husband has cancer Kate Middleton42 years old.