May 7, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Met Gala 2024 live stream: Gigi Hadid has arrived

Met Gala 2024 live stream: Gigi Hadid has arrived

Lorelei Reese May 7, 2024 2 min read

Met Gala 2024 followed by Vogue live: Live stream to discover all the looks of the stars arriving on the red carpet

In these hours, the stars are preparing, with the help of hair stylists and makeup artists, to interpret the theme of the Met Gala 2024. garden of time, Closely associated with the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sleeping Beauty: Awakening Fashion. Few know that Dress Code is based on the short story of the same name by J. G. Ballard, the English novelist, satirist, and essayist known for his provocative works that examine the relationship between human psychology and the media. So it’s right to stay away from comments like “Floral, for Met? Leader“, because we will not only see dreamy, imperceptible floral dresses. This is the opportunity for fashion designers and stars (the very secretive A-list ones) to experiment and play with a seemingly simple and banal theme.

Naturalness, timelessness and decadence are the words to see and comment on on the dresses shown at the Met Gala 2024, while “couples” are definitely the protagonists on this red carpet. Expect vintage like clothes Simple wedding bouquet dress Designed by Yves Saint Laurent from the spring-summer 1999 haute couture collection (at the time worn by Laetitia Casta) but also the eccentric Kawakubo cocoon dress for Comme des Garcons worn by Rihanna in 2026.

Most anticipated names? Damiano David is accompanied by Dove Cameron, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya (to name a few).

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Fedez is accused of defamation against Codacons, and asks to be acquitted – News

May 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Your job, Simona protests to Amadeus: “You weren’t talking!”

May 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Workers’ Canteen”: The customer eats at Villa Crispi and is shocked Cannafaciolo without words

May 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Met Gala 2024 live stream: Gigi Hadid has arrived

May 7, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From Earth to the edge of the visible universe: watch the video

May 7, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

“A lot of things didn’t work out,” he reveals his intention for the future

May 7, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Hades 2 tops the global top 10 games on Steam just minutes after its Early Access launch

May 7, 2024 Gerald Bax