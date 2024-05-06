Met Gala 2024 live stream: Gigi Hadid has arrived

Met Gala 2024 followed by Vogue live: Live stream to discover all the looks of the stars arriving on the red carpet

In these hours, the stars are preparing, with the help of hair stylists and makeup artists, to interpret the theme of the Met Gala 2024. garden of time, Closely associated with the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sleeping Beauty: Awakening Fashion. Few know that Dress Code is based on the short story of the same name by J. G. Ballard, the English novelist, satirist, and essayist known for his provocative works that examine the relationship between human psychology and the media. So it’s right to stay away from comments like “Floral, for Met? Leader“, because we will not only see dreamy, imperceptible floral dresses. This is the opportunity for fashion designers and stars (the very secretive A-list ones) to experiment and play with a seemingly simple and banal theme.

Naturalness, timelessness and decadence are the words to see and comment on on the dresses shown at the Met Gala 2024, while “couples” are definitely the protagonists on this red carpet. Expect vintage like clothes Simple wedding bouquet dress Designed by Yves Saint Laurent from the spring-summer 1999 haute couture collection (at the time worn by Laetitia Casta) but also the eccentric Kawakubo cocoon dress for Comme des Garcons worn by Rihanna in 2026.

Most anticipated names? Damiano David is accompanied by Dove Cameron, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya (to name a few).

