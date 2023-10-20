“Dancing with the Stars” new season

Everything is ready for the new edition of “Dancing with the Stars”, which will be broadcast on Saturday, October 21, in prime time, on Rai1 and Rai Italia. The most favorite dance show of the Italian television audience, hosted by Millie Carlucci, and supported as always by Paolo Belli, reaches its eighteenth edition this year. In fact, since 2005, he has continued to spread his passion for dance and its countless disciplines throughout the world, increasingly attracting public attention. With his unique and unmistakable style, Palando highlights the unbridled passion of Italians of all ages, social conditions and geographical origins, for pair dancing and more: Italy is a country of dancing, and a program that knows how to tell it from many points of view.

Like every year, Millie Carlucci and her team of writers manage to bring together original, curious and brave characters who are able to test themselves and challenge their limits throughout the weeks, as do in turn the special guests, the “One Night Dancers”. “.

The first of the 2023 edition is Andrea Antonello, a thirty-year-old autistic boy: he accompanies him on this special adventure that will see him experience a performance to the tune of “Vent’Anni” by Massimo Ranieri. His father will be Franco, who will tell his story of resilience, determination but above all a lot of love. The vehicle, in the true sense of the word, for this love is called a motorcycle. In fact, through his passion for two wheels, Franco was able to create a deep, empathetic relationship with his son Andrea, and together they rode a motorcycle and went around the world: 6,200 kilometres, across India from New Delhi to Mumbai and all the way to Kolkata. But they also crossed the United States, still on a motorcycle, and reached Brazil. And even other flights between Italy, Morocco, Greece and the Northern Cape. For Franco, it became a mission for Antonello to do something for children with autism and Dancing with the Stars decided to bring to the stage a story that breaks down barriers and prejudices through the power of love.

Also in this edition, the artistic director announced a surprise team of VIPs, ready to compete on the dance floor on Saturday night. The combination of celebrities and professional talent promises to make this edition very exciting. These are the couples that the audience will see dancing from October 21 on Rai 1:

Lino Banfi – Alessandra Tripoli, Sarah Cross – Luca Favela, Antonio Caprarica – Maria Ermaškova, Rosanna Lambertucci – Simone Casola, Theo Mammucari – Anastasia Kuzmina, Carlotta Mantovan – Moreno Porco, Paola Perego – Angelo Madonia, Lorenzo Tano – Lucrezia Lando, Giovanni Terzi – Giada Linni, Ricky Tognazzi – Tovey Villefort, Simona Ventura – Samuel Peron and Wanda Nara – Pasquale La Rocca.

As is the case every year, a couple may be eliminated at the end of the episode, but all of them, after a few weeks, will have the opportunity to return to the competition, provided that they continue studying with commitment and consistency.

However, the same composition of the Dancing with the Stars 2023 jury: ready to lift the oars will be Guillermo Marioto, Fabio Canino, Ivan Zazzaroni, Captain Caroline Smith and Selvagia Lucarelli. The constant presence of Alberto Matano, Diretta’s Vita host, is unmissable.

On the side of the track, another confirmation, the “People’s Jury”: alongside Rossella Ira, the very beloved faces of Simone De Pasquale and Sara De Faira will return, once again in the role of “People’s Tribunes”, who will have the opportunity to compete for votes and at one stage of the competition to refute them. By rewarding some “punished” competitors. However, the final judgment on eliminations and promotions will always be up to the audience at home who will have the opportunity to participate in the competition by voting for their favorite couples directly on social networks, from the official profiles of Dancing with the Stars.

There will be many tests that the twelve competing couples will face every Saturday evening: Caribbean dances, standard dances and Latin American dances, but not only because they will also have to undergo real surprise tests which will obviously be evaluated by a panel of experts and by a panel of judges. . common. The music for each episode is assigned to showman Paolo Pelli accompanied by his big band as always: the songs are played precisely He livesrearranged and adapted by Luigi Sacca to suit the many dance styles presented by the competing couples on the dance floor in each episode.

For anyone who wants to watch the performances of the competing couples, the program’s website is active: www.ballandoconlestelle.rai.it

Dancing with the Stars, an adaptation of the BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, is produced by the Prime Time Entertainment Directorate in association with Ballandi. It is a program by Millie Carlucci and Giancarlo De Andres, conceived and written together with Luca Alcini, Maddalena De Panfilis, Giovanni Giuliani, Daniela Lostombo, Francesco Saverio Sasso, Svevo Tognalini and Simone Troschel. Executive producer Sandra Nicola. The direction was signed by Luca Alsini.