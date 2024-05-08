Denmark, Spain and Portugal are the happy islands of the socialists in the next European elections: thanks to them they will avoid disaster

The European elections next June will provide important indicators for the major political families of the Old Continent, but in the eyes of some, they will be a harbinger of painful balances. The progressive alliance between the socialists and the democrats, which is the main formation of the center left at the societal level, needs a good result to emerge from the crisis that has afflicted it for some time, but […]

the European elections Next June will provide important indicators for the major political families of the Old Continent, but for some it will be a harbinger of a new beginning. Painful budgets. Progressive Alliance Socialists and DemocratsThe European Union, the main center-left formation at the societal level, needs a good outcome to emerge from the crisis that has afflicted it for some time, but the difficulties faced by many member states threaten to be difficult to overcome. Among other things, the collapse in the country weighs heavily on him GermaniaThe disappearance of progressives in Czech Republic Or the lack of importance of the center left in PolandWhile there was a slight recovery France e in Greece It is a positive signal but not enough to reverse the continental trend. However, among the few happy islands there are, Denmark H SpainBut also PortugalWhere the Socialists were in power until a few months ago.

Danish Social Democratic Party, led by the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen In power since 2019, he ranks first in reported voting intentions POLITICOfive points ahead of its competitorsLiberal Alliance In the European consultations, they can obtain 24% of the votes. Paradoxically, the movement’s popularity is also linked to its implementation Unconventional policies For a social democratic party. Copenhagen It is among Europe’s toughest on immigration, and in the past decade has taken increasingly tough stances Against immigration. These include the law that was issued in 2021 and was criticized Brusselsallowing you to do so Deportation to third countries Refugees, or select parts of Syria It is safer not to grant protection to refugees from that country.

This latest decision was canceled after international backlash but is indicative of the prevailing climate in the country. The social democrats have begun to change, he says the worldAfter another electoral defeat in 2015, they regained their former supporters. Progressives acknowledged that support for the generous policies of hospitality It hurt workers who had to bear the brunt of migration and Integration failure As well as undermining Care.

Moving to the Iberian Peninsula, flexibility Spanish socialistsdriving one Minority coalition It has been shaped by regional and secessionist movements, as highlighted by a recent survey he conducted Social Research Center. Progressives received 38.6% of electoral preferences compared to 29.2% of their competitors. People’s PartyWhile other polls indicate that the center-right occupies first place, but the Socialists will receive about 30% of the votes, which is one of the best results in Europe for the center-left. Executive led Pedro Sanchez It was distinguished by the conciliatory policies followed towards it Catalan separatists Who in return supports him Madrid It can benefit from goodness growth rate Recorded by the economy. Prime Minister, who recently made an assessment resignation After the corruption charges (which were subsequently requested to be dropped) against his wife, he remains a figure capable of attracting consensus.

in Portugal The Socialists can start again with the 28% of votes they received in the parliamentary elections in March, a good result considering the party’s ordeals. Resignation of the Prime Minister Antonio Costa, which arose last November as a result of a scandal that had nothing to do with him at all, which damaged the party and deprived it of a prominent leader. Costa, who had just achieved two electoral successes and has been in power since 2015, was considered one of the most important exponents of European progressivism and was a popular figure at home. The progressives narrowly lost the 2024 elections in the face of a new leader, but there was no collapse in voter numbers. Therefore, the movement can start again from what was built in the latest government experiments to consolidate its role within the community council.