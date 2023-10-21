Friends, has the third couple on the show given birth?

Friends of Maria De Filippi, 23rd edition, started about a month ago and we have already had the opportunity to discover…

Friends of Maria De Filippi, twenty-third editionIt started about a month ago and we have already had the opportunity to discover a lot of interesting news. Like every year, this year does not betray expectations regarding love: in fact, it has already born some new couples. Or, if they are not formal, they are undoubtedly “private friendships.” Let’s see together, in detail, as of today, Saturday 21 October 2023, what information we have. It appears, in fact, that three guilds have already been established…

Friends, Betty and Marisol kiss

They opened the dance Mio and Matthew. Over the past few weeks, the two seemed increasingly closer until an fateful announcement by the boy. Valentina, the singer’s real name, was not intimidated by the direct way in which her partner revealed his feelings to her. immediately The two made their way into the hearts of fans who especially appreciated them. The relationship between Saint Francisco and Sarah seemed more stormy: In this case too, the young man made a decision, then reconsidered…

And after a few kisses, It seemed like Holly wasn’t sure he wanted to commit. Moreover, controversy has erupted since then It seems that the singer has already been busy outside the school walls. However, on the final day, the two student singers seemed more connected than ever. Finally, as also reported by superguidetv, On Sunday we will watch a video of two more students: it’s always a singer, Betty, but this time, it’s a dancer, Marisol.

