Superlega blew up two days after the announcement. All English teams (except Chelsea) are retired. In Barcelona, ​​the partners decide, via the CEO of United

Front of 12 major European clubs corporation Superliga. distance City of Manchester, Also ArsenalAnd the Manchester UnitedAnd the Liverpool e Tottenham Formalize their retirement from the new league created by the European soccer elite. English clubs that, except at a time Chelsea Which is just waiting for official status, they have all given up on the project and made separate announcements for Their fans. What appears to be the finale of a project that was officially announced just 48 hours ago, comes at the end of a day when the British government has been Boris Johnson He announced that he was ready to take it Any scale To prevent the creation of new competition, which helps destabilize participating clubs, with Ultras taking to the streets to demonstrate against their clubs.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our participation in the proposed plans to form the European Premier League has been suspended – reads a note from the Reds – in recent days, the club has received Representations from various key stakeholders, Internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for what they have Valuable contributionLeaders Arsenal I apologize to their fans as they admit: “We made a mistake and we apologize.”. As well Tottenham: “We can confirm that we have officially started the procedures for withdrawing from the package of proposals to develop the European Premier League,” with the President Daniel Levy Who wanted to add that? “We apologize for the anxiety and discomfort it caused From Superlega’s suggestion. We felt it was important for our club to participate in the development of a potential new structure that would try to better guarantee Financial fair play Financial sustainability, while providing further support for the wider football pyramid. We believe that we should not stand idly by this must sport Continually reviewing competitions and governance To ensure that the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world. We would like to thank all those supporters who provided their thoughtful opinions. Until th Manchester United Explained that “I listened carefully to the reaction of our fansAnd the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others in the football community to find sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game. “

Attacking the European soccer elite’s decision to establish a special tournament that would guarantee the participating clubs income from it Hundreds of millions of euros It had already started late Tuesday morning, when the British Prime Minister, Boris JohnsonHe announced that he was ready to take it Any scale To prevent the creation of a new league. Thus, while the lover Liverpool They carpeted its doors Enfield With signs ordering the property to retreat back and forth Stamford Bridge More than 500 supporters Chelsea Demonstrated in front of the new tournament, in the evening the first splits began by clubs, and Manchester City was the first official farewell company.

According to what he writes Sports WorldUEFA played a key role in this decision. Not because of the threats, but because it made a lot amount of money ai Six big boys To leave the Premier League. But this offer did not reach the Spanish clubs, which consider the highest European body the main enemy, headed by the spectacle. Florentino Perez.

Also in England, the resignation of a vice president Manchester UnitedAnd the Ed WoodwardOne of the principal architects of Entrance Red Devils In the Superleague founders’ group. And from Spain, Iberian media writes that evenAtletico Madrid About to leave the nascent competition. As Liverpool players stand: Captain Jordan HendersonToday, he requested a meeting with all other team leaders in the Premier League, He tweeted that the whole team decided to oppose the Premier League. “We don’t like that and we don’t want that to happen. This is our collective position. Our commitment to this football club and its fans is absolute and unconditional.”

Spain, Media: “Atletico ready for retirement”. Barcelona, ​​Laporta clause

Even the participation of the big Spanish names is far from clear. According to reports from the Iberian media, theAtletico Madrid Considering the withdrawal from the disputed European League project.

But also an Barcelona It is not taken for granted. According to what he reported TV 3In fact, members can ban the club from entering as the founder of the Premier League competition at the next delegate meeting. The prospect has already been explained by the president BlaugranaAnd the Joan Laporta, Who wanted to include this precise clause at the time of signing the founding document of the tournament, so that the Catalans would have the final say.

Options are on the Downing Street table

Cross working between sport e Policy-To stop the farewell contests UEFA From six Premier League clubs. With Boris Johnson To lead the reaction. The Prime Minister formalized the commitment on behalf of the British government in an ad hoc meeting with the senior management of English football and with representatives Organized cheering Held in Downing Street: There is no scale “Off the table” To prevent the new competition in which they will participate Manchester UnitedManchester, ArsenalTottenham Chelsea And Liverpool. While the British media also mentioned A. urgent meeting Scheduled between Captains For all Premier League teams. The Prime Minister – in a statement received – assured him ‘Unwavering support’ For the fans and that “the government will not stand idly by and watch a bunch of owners set up a closed shop” in front of other clubs. It was also evident that no measures were excluded, including Legislative options To ensure that this suggestion is stopped. “

Among the various options that the British government could put in place to stop “rebellious” clubs intending to join the Premier League are Stop visa because I am Foreign players And cancel Police service During matches. Another step, as it appeared on Monday, could be resorted to Competition laws Mast in United kingdom, With a dedicated app for Project Superlega, which is not included Landing e Promotions Thus it excludes Free competition. “We will both work to assess the options available to the government and we will talk directly, as the prime minister did this morning, with Premier League, The FIFA And others to assess potential teamwork, ”explained a Downing Street spokesperson, who then clarified that Johnson is not a fan of any particular team.“ It’s not about the team you support, ”stressing that you don’t have to be. Super Fans Football to understand the importance of the topic.

At stake, in the battle against the Premier League, there is a need to secure these ties and defend Model A. Sports competition Aseel. ” The Downing Street meeting was attended by, among other things, representatives of three of the six major English clubs participating in the dissident project – Manchester United, Liverpool And Tottenham – which is exercised by the government Pressure. The organized support of the six teams has so far expressed itself, overwhelmingly, against the Premier League: Finally the Influencer The confidence of the Arsenal supporters Ast, whose directors also participated in consultations with Prime Minister Tore and the Minister of Culture and Sports, Oliver DowdenAnd who announced in a memorandum his full approval of the words of the Prime Minister. Ast also announced a subsequent meeting with the leader of the British labor opposition, Kerr Starmer, Also opposed the Superlega Project in a largely bipartisan scenario in the Kingdom and concluded: “The support of all parties (for initiatives against Superlega) is really welcome, it shows how our country is united against the greed of clubs.”