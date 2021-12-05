“I’m afraid to resign. Mourinho? A great friend”

Milan – guest on Rai 3 in ‘Che tempo che fa’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He allowed himself to have a long conversation with Fabio Fazio to tell us about himself and present his autobiography “Adrenalina”, which was released a few days ago in the library: “Gig for 40 years? I wasn’t expecting many people at the party. It means that they are friends and that I did something positiveAge greatly affects the athlete’s body, says the Swedish Milan striker. “”I feel pain every morning, but my goals are in my head. There is a reason to do this: you have to get used to suffering. For me, suffering is like eating breakfast. I carry this suffering forward and turn it into energy to say that I must not give upThen he adds:Adrenaline keeps me at these levels, and without adrenaline I wouldn’t be where I am. Adrenaline is the key to everything. Before I was more beautiful and rock ‘n’ roll, now I’m more mature. When I was a kid I was very active. My parents tried to control me but they couldn’tFrom his powerful agent Mino Raiola Dice: “Mino is everything, an agent, a friend, a father, more than a family member. At the beginning of my career she helped me a lot“.