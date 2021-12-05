“I’m afraid to resign. Mourinho? A great friend”

Milan – guest on Rai 3 in ‘Che tempo che fa’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He allowed himself to have a long conversation with Fabio Fazio to tell us about himself and present his autobiography “Adrenalina”, which was released a few days ago in the library: “Gig for 40 years? I wasn’t expecting many people at the party. It means that they are friends and that I did something positiveAge greatly affects the athlete’s body, says the Swedish Milan striker. “”I feel pain every morning, but my goals are in my head. There is a reason to do this: you have to get used to suffering. For me, suffering is like eating breakfast. I carry this suffering forward and turn it into energy to say that I must not give upThen he adds:Adrenaline keeps me at these levels, and without adrenaline I wouldn’t be where I am. Adrenaline is the key to everything. Before I was more beautiful and rock ‘n’ roll, now I’m more mature. When I was a kid I was very active. My parents tried to control me but they couldn’tFrom his powerful agent Mino Raiola Dice: “Mino is everything, an agent, a friend, a father, more than a family member. At the beginning of my career she helped me a lot“.
Ibra praises Mourinho and Ancelotti
Milan’s next match against Liverpool, in a miraculous attempt to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League: “There is a big game on Tuesday. Hopefully we get the adrenaline out we need to try and win. Good luck, may God bless you? I’m stronger than this, I can’t believe it. We have to do our job, believe in ourselvesThen he talks about Jose Mourinho: “Great friend, great coach. We won together, it made me grow on and off the fieldAlso from Carlo Ancelotti He says very good things:great person. When I left Paris Saint-Germain I called him and asked him: “How are you, sir?” He said, “Sir, don’t call me anymore, I’m your friend.”” Contract with Milan, which expires in June, says:No, my contract does not expire. I want to play as much as I can and will play as long as I have the adrenaline. We press Milan to renew I hope to stay with the Rossoneri all my life. I still have some goals to achieve and I want to win another Scudetto. So I don’t know what will be after football I’m a little afraid to stop. Let’s see, but I want to keep playing“.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Saki: “Inzaghi built a European Inter: an impressive show of strength in Rome”
There are no players in the African Cup
Controversial Golden Ball, Music Number: World Ranking, Amadeus Announces Sanremo Top 22 Players | league