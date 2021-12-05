December 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"I'm afraid to resign. Mourinho? A great friend"

“I’m afraid to resign. Mourinho? A great friend”

Mirabelle Hunt December 6, 2021 2 min read

Milan – guest on Rai 3 in ‘Che tempo che fa’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He allowed himself to have a long conversation with Fabio Fazio to tell us about himself and present his autobiography “Adrenalina”, which was released a few days ago in the library: “Gig for 40 years? I wasn’t expecting many people at the party. It means that they are friends and that I did something positiveAge greatly affects the athlete’s body, says the Swedish Milan striker. “”I feel pain every morning, but my goals are in my head. There is a reason to do this: you have to get used to suffering. For me, suffering is like eating breakfast. I carry this suffering forward and turn it into energy to say that I must not give upThen he adds:Adrenaline keeps me at these levels, and without adrenaline I wouldn’t be where I am. Adrenaline is the key to everything. Before I was more beautiful and rock ‘n’ roll, now I’m more mature. When I was a kid I was very active. My parents tried to control me but they couldn’tFrom his powerful agent Mino Raiola Dice: “Mino is everything, an agent, a friend, a father, more than a family member. At the beginning of my career she helped me a lot“.

Ibra praises Mourinho and Ancelotti

Milan’s next match against Liverpool, in a miraculous attempt to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League: “There is a big game on Tuesday. Hopefully we get the adrenaline out we need to try and win. Good luck, may God bless you? I’m stronger than this, I can’t believe it. We have to do our job, believe in ourselvesThen he talks about Jose Mourinho: “Great friend, great coach. We won together, it made me grow on and off the fieldAlso from Carlo Ancelotti He says very good things:great person. When I left Paris Saint-Germain I called him and asked him: “How are you, sir?” He said, “Sir, don’t call me anymore, I’m your friend.”Contract with Milan, which expires in June, says:No, my contract does not expire. I want to play as much as I can and will play as long as I have the adrenaline. We press Milan to renew I hope to stay with the Rossoneri all my life. I still have some goals to achieve and I want to win another Scudetto. So I don’t know what will be after football I’m a little afraid to stop. Let’s see, but I want to keep playing“.

Watch the video

Milan and Ibra in good shape: no kicks!

See also  Special and constant exception guests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Saki: “Inzaghi built a European Inter: an impressive show of strength in Rome”

December 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

There are no players in the African Cup

December 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Controversial Golden Ball, Music Number: World Ranking, Amadeus Announces Sanremo Top 22 Players | league

December 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Omicron was in the United States before it was discovered. Israel is already thinking about a fourth dose

December 6, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Citizenship income progressed to 21

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Billion dollars for his social network “La Verità”

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Space tourism, on the launch pad at Bagconnor La Soyuz which will bring Japanese tourists into orbit

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines