Lexmoto LXS, a fiery spirit small sports car

Some define the British bike as the ‘most beautiful 125 cc on the market’ due to its unusual appearance and system innovation.

Performance and price

LXS is new 125cc sporty It was recently launched by Lexmoto. The British company specializing in 125 cc and 500 cc models presented the motorcycle Single cylinder Compliant with Euro 5 standard 13.8 Cavalli, Along with a 6-speed gearbox, available in matte gray / fluorescent yellow, black and blue, with one Aggressive style And dynamic, without forgetting price Very cheap at £ 2,499, at the exchange rate Just under 2,490 euros.

Bike that weighs 155 kg, It features a dual front disc and a single rear disc, 16-inch front and rear wheels, telescopic forks, rear shock absorbers, dual LED headlights and a seat height of 790 mm. Put the exhaust under the saddleIt is a rare solution in the sports sector. Perhaps it would be an exaggeration to judge it as the “125 most beautiful on the market” only by this factor: or maybe yes?

