Sinner in the finals: he replaced Berrettini, but in the semi-finals it will be very difficult ...

Official Status Arrived: Matteo Berrettini, Can’t Be, Jannik Sinner enters his spot in the red pool at the Nitto ATP Finals. This isn’t the first time this has happened, in the past 25 years there have been 13 players taking charge after the tournament kicked off. Of the remaining three matches, Tuesday against Hurkacz and Thursday against world number two Medvedev. Even if he were to score two wins, with another player equal on points, he would go to see the matches played and would judge Jannick, having missed one, to leave.

Protectorates

–

In the past, only one player had the “luck” to play three out of three matches: Mariano Puerta in 2005 replaced Nadal at the start of the tournament, taking three defeats. In the past two years, the reserves have not been “used” and the last substitute player to run in the tournament was Pablo Carreno, who in 2017 replaced compatriot Nadal who lost to Tim and Dimitrov. However, no substitute was able to reach the semi-finals. It then begs the question: Why should a player who initially knows they are almost certainly not seeking victory in the tournament, or at least the final stage, should go to the Nitto ATP Finals as a substitute instead of enjoying the week after that. Maldives atoll? The answer is simple: money and points. Above all, points loot is very tempting: every match won in the group equals 200. In Sinner’s case, considering Aliassime’s departure to the semi-finals in Stockholm, winning a match could mean ending 2021 as the top ten. In terms of attendance fees, the two reserves collect €80,496 just for being there, and in the case of ‘Employment’ the participation bonus will be €149,573, the same amount that is earned for each victory in the Round Robin.