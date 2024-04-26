Super Bonus, Paragon: That “monster” that not even Draghi wanted to stop

In a country where a bank – Intesa – gives parliamentarians an incredible interest rate of 5.6250 on well-kept liquidity in their current accounts without this causing a scandal (unlike Scurati, censorship and the like), it so happens that in a few months, it will be discovered that we have a scary monster at home , a monster that seemingly devours everything and destroys the Italians' future: Superbonus. The ghost hunter of this monster is called Giancarlo Giorgetti. I'm sure he's right, but I ask: Where did this monstrous creature come from? From the depths, it seems. The real underdog is the 110th: no one expected that. It's a bit like the Chanel perfume that embarrasses Piero Facino: we found it in our pockets without wanting to, our hands were busy, and we were talking on the phone. In short, we didn't realize it until the guards arrived and pinched us. It forces us to make the most imaginative justifications. “We can't replenish castles for free,” or: “There are too many cheaters, thank God we've stopped that” (then get ready to stop Pnrr projects too because it seems the cheats discovered so far are just the tip of the iceberg).

Read also: The EU chess game and who really benefits: Draghi’s move and Meloni’s risks

The super bonus is a beast that over time will turn into a rock for Italian public finances, so we will have to cut it here and there, perhaps cut pensions a little and give Europe the support it requires. “It's all because of those who renovated castles and rebuilt villas for free,” the narration is perfect. I have only one question: Is it possible that no one noticed the first appearance of this terrible new species in political creation? Is it possible now that it is just Conte's fault? Is it now possible for everyone to distance themselves from 110? However, this monster has practically passed through the hands of all parties (except the Italian brothers): has no one noticed the ripple effect? No one could have imagined that being suddenly stopped would have the same effect as a person traveling on the highway at 129 km/h (thereby respecting the law, just as with the Superbonus) who is suddenly hit by a Polstrada patrol? No one. So much so that no one on the campaign trail heralded the end of the super bonus.

Read also: Superbonus, accounts are stuck: the 100 euros are postponed until the thirteenth day

“Okay, but parties are what they are,” you might blame me. We know them. Let's put it this way: Parties, more or less, preferred to see the multiplier effect on GDP without dwelling too much on the additional costs. But Mario Draghi, sorry? The last government in the last legislature headed by a former governor of the central bank, and a man going around the world preaching the difference between good debts and bad debts, and a gentleman trained in the Treasury: not even the man did that. Does Providence, with all the powers at his disposal, realize that we had such The insatiable monster in our house? “Yes, he noticed that. He actually wanted to stop it.” Yes, but he didn't. He changed it only about twenty times in the face that no rule should be more certain than the financial rule. “Draghi did not stop him because he also wanted to become president of the Five Star Movement,” almost everyone says. Ideally, it would mean that even the ambitions of a man of providence were more important than the notorious public debt, and thus the country's interest. In short, everything is relative. It is somewhat similar to the interest that Banca Intesa offers to Italian parliamentarians.