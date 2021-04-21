April 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Two Italians accused of Fiat Chrysler in the United States

Two Italians accused of Fiat Chrysler in the United States

Mirabelle Hunt April 21, 2021 2 min read

US authorities announced on Tuesday that they have indicted two Italian officials at Fiat Chrysler USA (FCA US, a subsidiary of Stellantis Group) for lying about emissions control of diesel cars sold in the United States.

Also read:Fiat Chrysler is fighting the crisis with a net profit of 24 million euros in 2020

The Ministry of Justice accuses Sergio Pasini and Gianluca Sabioni, who reside in Italy, of making false or misleading statements about the control systems of more than 100,000 vehicles. Charges have already been brought against a third Michigan resident, Emmanuel Palma, for the same reasons. They were responsible for developing and calibrating some of the diesel engines used by FCA, including programs designed to control the level of pollutant emissions from vehicles. According to the authorities, during official tests, they deliberately calibrated the software to release less nitric oxide (NOx), a gas believed to be responsible for many respiratory conditions, thus deceiving regulators and affecting consumers.

Also read:Italian trade unions stand by after the merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler agreed in early 2019 to pay up to $ 515 million to various US authorities who accused it of forging more than 100,000 cars. The manufacturer has also committed to recalling affected cars to bring them into compliance with the standards. The case was followed by Dieselgate, the scandal unleashed by German Volkswagen when it admitted in 2015 that it had equipped a total of 11 million of its diesel cars with software capable of falsifying emissions test results.

READ  “Atalanta - Juventus on an equal footing. If Pirlo wins the Coppa Italia ... ''

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Superlega blew up two days after the announcement. All English teams (except Chelsea) are retired. In Barcelona, ​​the partners decide, via the CEO of United

April 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Lexmoto LXS, a fiery spirit small sports car

April 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

“When FIFA supported the anomaly in the Major League Soccer in the United States, it paved the way. And now pay ”

April 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

INPS, Unemployed Women Reward 2021: Requirements and How to Apply – GUIDE

April 21, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Coronavirus in the world: infections, updates and all the news about the situation

April 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

La Valsusa Guerrilla Gym

April 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Two Italians accused of Fiat Chrysler in the United States

April 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt