“It was not right to call Dybala”

No controversy, no issue Dybala . Argentina’s technical commissioner says so publicly at a press conference Lionel Scaloni . number 10 from Juventus He was not called up for his country’s national team matches, but there is a very specific reason behind this choice by the former player.

Scaloni: “Dybala should be in the best conditions at the World Championships”

stairs So talk about Dybalaincluded in the list of preliminary teams for matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, but later excluded from the call-ups: “I talked to Dybala When we presented the initial menu while restoring it and we talked after the menu was submitted. It’s not up for debate, but we need it when it reaches optimal conditions. We don’t do him a favor if he comes without a beat. There is a World Cup time and we want it to be in the best conditions.”

Dybala: The future is completely written

Of course, the news of not renewing the contract is still fresh Dybala with the Juventus. So she will leave Goya on a free transfer, which means that she will be able to choose the team in which she will continue her career. There are many contenders for the No. 10, who have stayed at Juventus for seven seasons, coming from Palermo at just 21 years old. Amid the maturation of football, he will also have to understand whether it is better for him to stay in Italy or try an adventure abroad. There is certainly no shortage of fans. Meanwhile, she has never been called before stairscontinues to recover waiting for the big challenge inInter.