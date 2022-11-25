Qatar 2022 and Wales, not Wales: After the World Cup, it will change its name to Cymru

there The land of my fathers (He wlad fy Nhadau): the national anthem’s title Wells It really says everything about a nation and people with an ancient and mystical past. A nation he does not call the motherland wales or Wellsbut Cymru (pronounced “kəmri” and not “cimru” as the Italian dictates). and what World Cup in Qatar It could decide to permanently change the name of the National Football League. From Wales to Cymru, in fact.

Not just football: The Cymru Brothers (to paraphrase our anthem, this time) see and perceive the world differently. between Home Nations (The Four Nations of the United Kingdom) is perhaps the least known, but in terms of pride it is second to none. And if there is a sporting occasion that includes playing the national anthem or the national anthem The national chant “Yma o Hyd” (“I’m Still Here”), that is Football or footballa friendly match or a World Cup match, they do not sing, but they shout their pride. Red like their shirts and eyes to the thunderous sound of their notes. As we clearly saw in their first match in Qatar against the United States.

Cymru, the name (and destiny) of a people

“We think 2023 could be the good year.”This was announced by the Director General of the Football Association of Wales Noel Mooney in the past weeks. Home is the word we use. This is how we feel. There are other efforts to be made internationally, however The rebirth of our language and our cultural identity There for all to see.” Cymru has been used routinely in the Union’s official communications for several years, both internally and externally. A strong cultural and political message that want to expand on all frequencies of the globe.

Experts believe that Cymru comes from the ancient Celtic word “combroges”translatable with “Citizens”in a language that was probably a mythical language King Arthur. Another piece of this connotation of feelings that glorifies the union and belonging of a people, shaped in an unforgettable way at a time The struggle between the Celts and the Anglo-Saxons for control of the island of Great Britain. In the aforementioned informal chant “Yma o Hyd”, In the first part 383 after the mention of Christthe year in which the Romans at Magnus Maximus (General of the Empire, as we have also mentioned) ceded the western lands of Britain to “hand over to us a whole nation”. In short, don’t forget about dragons.

Red pride

He explained that naming Cymru like the hymn “Yma or Hyd” “carries meaning to us”. CT Robert Page acquired qualifications. More than a T-shirt and a bunch of notes: a testimonial. in full Qualification celebrations for Qatar 2022so we happen to see A living legend like Gareth Bale improvises a duet with an animated old man. Around David Ewan79-year-old author of the national song and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Cymru patterned until 2010, The main Welsh Independence Party. Because politics, values ​​and sport work in unison in the land of Wales.

The issue of language in Wales reflects this reality. in 1981Just when “Yma o Hyd” was composed, there were around half a million Welsh speakers at home: 19% of the total, the lowest number ever recorded. However, things were about to change. The National revivalwhich was also recorded at Scotland In the same years, led to Welsh Language Act 1993 and the introduction of a bilingual system and, ten years later, the recognition of Welsh as an official language by law. Today, this thousand-year-old language is spoken by nearly a million people, 30% of whom are Welsh.

The question of changing the name is far from secondary to other reasons as well. According to Collins dictionary, word “Wales” denotes, in the plural form, The marks left by the whip on the skin.. Another reason not to feel that this wording represents a country. Not only: “This put us at the bottom of UEFA’s alphabetical list for draws and rallies.”Mooney points out. “We’re used to sitting next to each other now Our Ukrainian friendsBut we would like to get closer to the Czechs and Croats.”

So the past and present of Wales seeks to get the right international recognition thanks to football and Second ever participation in the World Cup since 1958. At that time it was Cymru ofJohn Charles, ex-Juventus The protagonist was on an absurd and arduous journey that stopped only in the quarter-finals. Against future world champion Brazil for an unknown 17-year-old Who played at Ginkgo’s pace, like everyone before and after him: pellet.

Wales at the 1958 World Cup

Thanks to a new generation of good players, and a few stars like Aaron Ramsey And the Daniel James And the brightest of all Gareth BaleIn recent years, the Welsh national team has achieved the best results in its long history. A story that begins in 1876year of its founding The third oldest football association in the world After these English and Scottish “sisters”. Out of memory, which also has weight, Wales passes the ball the first worthy goal of the name to qualify for the 1958 World Championship.

But in Sweden, Wales gets there in an absurd way. Because, He represented Denmark at the 1992 European Championship, he didn’t even have to get there, although there were a lot of football players in the team. Starting from the heart of the boxer forward and the glory of Juventus, John Charles For the former Tottenham striker (with whom he won the Premier League in ’61) Cliff Jonespasses through different Jack Kelsey, Ivor Allchurch and Terry Medwinrecent author of Critical Aim V 2-1 against Hungary in the round of 16.

The drijau (“Dragons” in Welsh Gaelic) They had closed the preliminary round in second placebehind the cz. The World Cup could have been seen from the couch at home, had it not been for the outbreak in the Middle East Suez crisis. L’Egypt and the Sudan They refused to play the qualifying match against Israeldespite efforts FIFA To ensure performance on neutral ground. The twentieth century was the century of football for them, too Episodes that appear “on edge” to the eyes of modern viewers: The Israelis found themselves one step away from Sweden 58 thanks Table victorybut the authorities also decided that it would be It’s all very easy, without playing even a minute. World Cup qualification will be decided with a play-off against Wales, who won 2-0 in both legs.

In Sweden, Wales were drawn into Group C with hosts Hungary and Mexico. And the Destroy all expectations, until I was able to get through in seconds. But in the quarter-finals, against Brazil, there was really nothing to do. If you add in the absence of John Charles, it seems like a miracle The Brazilians only won the match 1-0. A goal that made history, because it was scored by a 17-year-old Pele, in his first green and gold jacket.

The golden years are from 2016 to 2022

for half a centuryWales never achieved similar goals again, returning to play the poor relationship between Home Nations and European teams in general. reach to Welsh Renaissance Signed by a new generation of champions, led by the former Tottenham and Real Madrid Gareth Bale, the all-time top scorer for his country with 41 goals and also the record holder for appearances.

The former full-back striker has been a goal-driving force and plays in all three international competitions that have seen Wales protagonists in the past six years. in 2016 and 2020when Cymru caught The final stages of the European Championships – a result that has not been achieved before – and in 2022 it qualified for the World Cup for the second time in its history, Victory over Ukraine in the decisive match to break the pass to Qatar. In 2016 it was Wales Eliminated in the semifinals by Portugalwho won the championship, while the team was eliminated after four years in the round of 16 After meeting Italy in the group stage (who later became European Champion).

Now, in Qatar, it is proud Cymru is ready to shout to the world how proud it is of the land of its fathers. With the Welsh folk chant “Yma o Hyd” they shouted at the top of their voices: “We’re still here, We are still here, in spite of everything and everyoneIn spite of everything and everyone, in spite of everything and everyone, “and with the national anthem that leads the chants before every match.”Homeland, home, I am loyal to my country! As long as the sea forms a wall for our beloved and immaculate country. Let the ancient language live! We shall be here till the end of time, and the Welsh language shall surviveSignature: Cymru.