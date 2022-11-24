Shiffrin wants sixth place at Killington, where she has never won at Giant. Norge with Mowinckel and Holtmann

On Saturday and Sunday, the two “domestic” races of the World Cup leader, who will once again see many young women at her side, as well as the ambitious Moltazan. A double quintet for the Scandinavian team, the Norwegians at Lake Louise will be four with all hopes pinned on Kielde.

Mikaela Shiffrin and a team of young riders are in an already excellent light in Levi’s, but they want to do even better in the local event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday with slalom and giant slalom in Killington.

However, the “Superstar” is also special and above all special for the 76-time winner of World Cup races, who grew up straight on Vermont ice and is always able to claim first place among the tight poles in the five editions of the mapping on the east coast of the United States : In fact, Shiffrin is undefeated in Killington in her favorite discipline, having asserted herself from 2016 to 2021 (in 2020 she did not compete due to the pandemic), and on Sunday she will also have the opportunity to round the numbers with 50 successes in slalom for CdM .

Strangely enough, however, Mikaela never rejoiced at the end of this giant, climbing as far as possible on the podium, so Saturday’s challenge will be all the more motivating for this reason, remembering that in the event of a double win in Killington after Levi’s, the Colorado champion will become the first woman In history you win the first four races of the season on the pole.

By her side he will have crystal ball carrier Nina O’Brien, who is now ready to return even in giant slalom after slalom on Finnish ice, and Paula Moltzan who can do well on both dates, but in Levi Black she has fulfilled with a show of great level.

Allie Resnick will be back, called in for the slalom with confirmed Katie Hensien, Zoe Zimmermann and Ava Sunshine, as Levi’s opening surprise.

In Vermont, on the other hand, six Norwegians will be the champions with two pentathlons to line up: both the giant slalom and giant slalom will be played by Mina Forest-Hultmann, Thea-Louise Sternsund (apparently she was on the ball between tight), Maria-Teresa Tveberg and Mart Monsen, while Ben Goals wide There will be the seasonal debut of Ragnhild Mowinkel who is eager to fight on the podium firmly also in this discipline.

On the other hand, the fifth athlete in the slalom will be Christine Lisdal who will compete in her third race after Levi since her comeback after a cruciate injury a year ago.

How about Norway opening the men’s race in Lake Louise? Even before the last race scheduled for tonight (19.00 Italian time), there is no doubt about the choices of the coaching staff who will then be able to line up the four athletes competing in Canada. They are led by Alexander Aamodt Kilde, in fact making his debut as ‘captain’ after the retirement of Kjetil Jansrud, with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted as second striker, but Henrik Roea and the class of ’99, sixth in CdM, will also try to take over the points area with Marcus Nordgaard Vosland.