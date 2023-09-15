Verratti in Qatar, the story of one of the most overrated footballers in the world: he always followed money, not challenges | first page

Can an Italian footballer who has never played in the English Premier League, nor in La Liga, but above all who has never played a single minute in the Italian League, be considered a hero? Even more so if his career develops between Pescara And the French league 1 And everything he won in France can be traced back to Scrooge Paris Saint-Germain? I’m talking about the macroscopic situation Marco Verratti, One of the most overrated footballers in Italy, and perhaps in the world. It was easy for me to write about him because I never liked him. Perhaps because he has always followed money and not competitive challengesMaybe because he betrayed his first agent at the request of the Qatari owners, maybe because he was friendly with the press, and for that reason too, he remained immature (in football terms).

Of course, in France, he enjoyed the nine championships won, six French Cups, nine Super Cups and six League Cups. But was football in France superior to Italian football, and is it superior to it? Looking at the results, specifically PSG’s results, it doesn’t seem so to me. in National, If he wins the European Championship, he has Roberto Mancini to thank Who invented the central duo to allow him to play with Jorginho. This is equivalent to twice the capacity and experience he possesses, even though it has now ended. Because, let’s say without offence, But who remembers anything significant, significant, or even incidentally, overwhelming about Verratti?

As if all this was not enough, when he arrived to the new team, he became…Arabi Doha in the exceptional Qatar Championship Verratti has been immortalized kissing the club’s shirt. A touching love story.