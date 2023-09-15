September 15, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Verratti in Qatar, the story of one of the most overrated footballers in the world: he always followed money, not challenges | first page

Verratti in Qatar, the story of one of the most overrated footballers in the world: he always followed money, not challenges | first page

Mirabelle Hunt September 15, 2023 2 min read

Can an Italian footballer who has never played in the English Premier League, nor in La Liga, but above all who has never played a single minute in the Italian League, be considered a hero? Even more so if his career develops between Pescara And the French league 1 And everything he won in France can be traced back to Scrooge Paris Saint-Germain? I’m talking about the macroscopic situation Marco Verratti, One of the most overrated footballers in Italy, and perhaps in the world. It was easy for me to write about him because I never liked him. Perhaps because he has always followed money and not competitive challengesMaybe because he betrayed his first agent at the request of the Qatari owners, maybe because he was friendly with the press, and for that reason too, he remained immature (in football terms).

Of course, in France, he enjoyed the nine championships won, six French Cups, nine Super Cups and six League Cups. But was football in France superior to Italian football, and is it superior to it? Looking at the results, specifically PSG’s results, it doesn’t seem so to me. in National, If he wins the European Championship, he has Roberto Mancini to thank Who invented the central duo to allow him to play with Jorginho. This is equivalent to twice the capacity and experience he possesses, even though it has now ended. Because, let’s say without offence, But who remembers anything significant, significant, or even incidentally, overwhelming about Verratti?

Listen to “Verratti in Qatar, the story of one of the most overrated footballers in the world: he always followed money, not challenges” on Spreaker.

See also  "He'll be ready for Roland Garros, he's the best player ever" - OA Sport

As if all this was not enough, when he arrived to the new team, he became…Arabi Doha in the exceptional Qatar Championship Verratti has been immortalized kissing the club’s shirt. A touching love story.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

European Volleyball: Italy in the final, France beat France 3-0. On Saturday in Poland, Mattarella will also be present

September 15, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Ryder Cup: Shevchenko supports united Europe, ‘must win’ – ANSA Golf

September 14, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

The time and place you can see them on TV and live

September 14, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Verratti in Qatar, the story of one of the most overrated footballers in the world: he always followed money, not challenges | first page

September 15, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

FT: For the USA, the Chinese Defense Minister is under investigation – breaking news

September 15, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Is Biden America’s Oldest President? No, the record belongs to Madison-Corriere.it

September 15, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

X Factor 2023: First auditions report cards

September 15, 2023 Lorelei Reese