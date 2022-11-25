November 25, 2022

Micky Batshuayi Belgio

Full roster team by team

Mirabelle Hunt November 25, 2022

Here is the full list of All players have been banned affiliate Qatar World Cup 2022. The regulation states that after only one yellow card has been received, each player is cautioned in such a way as to disqualify the second yellow card received. The position regarding bookings accumulated during the tournament will then be reset starting from the Quarter-Finals. The World Championship is a very short competition, in which the national team can play a maximum of seven matches, and for this reason, it is very important to be careful not to overdo it, which can cost players and coaches dearly. Sportface.it below brings you the full list of all the players warned in this World Cup, team by team:

Beware after the first day

Kingdom Saudi ArabiaAl-Owais, Abdul-Hamid, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Maliki, Al-Dosari, Salih Al-Abd.

Argentina:-

AustraliaMoy, Irvin, Duke.

Belgium: Carrasco, Meniere, Mfum Onana.

Brazil:

Cameroon: you are doing,

Canada: Johnston, Davis

South Korea:

Costa Rica: bald, Campbell.

Croatia:-

Denmark: Christensen, Jensen.

EcuadorMendez, Caicedo.

France:-

Wells: Bell, Mepham.

Ghana:

Japan:-

Germany:-

England:-

IranJahanbix, Morteza.

Morocco: Amrabat.

MexicoSanchez, Moreno.

Dutchman: deligh.

Poland: Frankowski

Portugal:

QatarAl-Sheeb, Boudiaf, Al-Moez, Afif.

Senegal: Mandy N. Idrissa Jay.

Serbia:

Spain:-

United StateDest, Riam, McKinney, Acosta.

Swiss: Akanji, Elvedi.

TunisiaAl-Khunaisi.

Uruguay:

