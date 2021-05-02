Inter, Marotta: Scudetto, Conte’s Great Advantages: We’ll Talk About the Future Next The Truth of Juventus’ Departure first page

After the words of Antonio ConteAnd also those of Inter CEO Beppe Marotta. These are his statements a Sky Sport After winning the nineteenth Scudetto in the history of the Nerazzurri, directly from the Inter headquarters: “We must celebrate this success. The gap that existed with Juventus was large and consistent two years ago, This year, the victory 4 days after the end is not because of the defects of others, but for our own advantages. We could reach 94 points, so we accelerated very quickly. Conte has great advantages, as a coach and a footballer before, he has been a winner, You conveyed important values ​​to children. Hardly any of them had won titles, and yesterday Lukaku was so excited, it was an exceptional goal for him. The credit should be given to Conte who brought all his experience to Inter. ”

Count selection – “I have my own philosophy. I think it’s better to take a lesser player and a good coach than another player and a poor manager. The salary he gets matches his comfort. Let’s not forget that we had Spalletti. An excellent coach. Conte suggested to Inter because I thought he was the right person.” In time. We have already won three tournaments together in Turin. “

Internal cycle – “As a coach, he gives ample guarantees. The post-pandemic situation has very big economic and financial problems, and we have to make adjustments in the labor cost.” As Antonio said, we’ll talk about the future later. Now let’s talk about and enjoy this magical moment. It would be good if we could win the second star’s Scudetto again next year. “

Number of ports – “In football today, problems are daily. I know Conte very well. He did this to motivate the club. He wanted to go fast and maybe we were going slow. He was a catalyst, to get to something important. I’d rather say things on your face than be insincere.”

SCUDETTO NEXT – “We follow our path, we have seen that the gap with the dominance of Juventus has closed, but the difficulties start with the new season. I do not know what will happen to Juventus, but let’s not forget Milan, Napoli and Lazio Atalanta, Atalanta will start from among the candidates next year, they can boost football.”

Goodbye Juve – “There was a consensual solution. When property has needs and there is a transparent confrontation, it can go this way. I think it is also a physiological fact. Agnelli is now a chief manager, and Paracchi was a boy, that’s right. Just that the property follows its own path. I accept the challenges,” “A new challenge began immediately with Inter. I left Juventus on Saturday and received a call on Sunday from Zhang.”

Buy – “I must confirm that Osilio is the sporting director, Antonello helps us a lot in the day-to-day management. The most difficult purchase was the purchase of Lukaku, but the important role there was played by Conte, who gave many guarantees to the player and also there was Antonio a winner.”