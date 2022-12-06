Morocco – Spain 0-0 Live: First yellow card in the match

17:37

81 ‘- Shadira from Bari and Sabiri also enters

For the first time in the world For Al-Bari striker Shadira instead of Amal Allah, Sabri and Atiyatullah, they also enter in place of Al-Nusairi and Atiyatullah.

17:33

77′ – Laporte warns

The first yellow card in the match It’s Laporte for fouling Hakimi.

17:31

76′ – It’s time for Neco Williams

Enter Neco Williams Ferran Torres in Spain.

17:22

65′ – Boufal comes out

Al-Zalzalawy replaces the injured Boufal For Morocco.

5:19 p.m

63′ – 2 substitutions for Spain: Morata V

Soler and Morata enter For Asensio and Javi.

17:10

55′ – Bono refuses a free kick

Asensio touches Olmo, who shoots on goal Free kick from the left, Bono clears the ball.

17:01

46′ – The second half begins

The second half begins Morocco and Spain.

4:46 p.m

45′ + 1′ – The first half ends

The first half ends with a score of 0-0 between Morocco and Spain.

4:42 p.m

42′ – Chance for Aguird!

Best chance in the first half for MoroccoAfter a free kick, Boufal dribbled and then went past the head of Aguird, who shot high against the crossbar.

4:32 p.m

32′ – Al Mazraoui replaces Unai Simon

Al-Mazrawi left his footUnai, who does not let go of his footing, obliges to Simon from long distance who saves in two runs.

4:26 p.m

26′ – Asensio off the grid

Asensio avoids offside Then he runs to the left and hits from the outside corner of the net.

4:11 p.m

12′ – Free kick for Hakimi

The first moments with punishment From a distance, Hakimi: high with the Spanish goalkeeper, who was on the right track anyway.

4:00 pm

1′ – Morocco-Spain: Let’s go

It started The penultimate round of the 16th round of the World Cup between Morocco and Spain.

3.25 p.m

Challenge between men’s goals: Morata and En-Nesyri are chasing records

Morocco and Spain arrive at the challenge on very different numbers after the group stage: only four goals were scored by the North Africans, nine by Roja, including seven in the first match against Costa Rica. However, follow important goals: Alvaro Morata He has scored in all of his first three matches at Qatar 2022 and can equal David Villa, the only Spaniard capable of scoring for Spain in four consecutive World Cup matches, in 2010. Youssef Al-Nusairi Instead, he became the first Moroccan player to score in two different editions of the World Cup (2018 and 2022) and could become the first Moroccan player to score three goals in a World Cup.

2.50 p.m

Spain, 24 years ago was the last knockout with an African in the World Cup finals

Morocco and Spain face for the second time in the World Cup. The only precedent goes back to the group stage 2018 2-2 Roja grabbed it in stoppage time thanks to a goal from Iago Aspas. Youssef En-Nesiri, the current Moroccan national team striker, also appeared on the net that day. Spain had been unbeaten in the previous three matches on aggregate: both victories were recorded in the qualifiers for the 1962 World Cup. Instead, the five precedents between the Iberians and the African national team in World Cup finals were: Spain were winners on three occasions, and only defeat belonged to 1998 against Nigeria 3-2.

2.20pm

Morocco – Spain, the official squads: starting from Sabry, we see Ferran Torres again

There is no shortage of surprises in the formations chosen by Regragui and Luis Enrique. Morocco in the field with a more cautious structure sees Mother of God better Sabri As a midfielder, Ziyech’s trident N’Nesyri Boufal is untouchable. In Spain compared to the losing match against Japan returns Ferran Torres In place of Inaki Williams, while Laporte and Jordi Alba regained their positions in defense at the expense of Pau Torres and Alejandro Balde.

Morocco (4-3-3)Bono. Hakimi, Ajourd, Sayess, Mazraoui; Unahi, Imbat, Mother of God; Ziyech, Nusayri, Boufel. Coach: H. Regragui.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Jaffe; Dani Olmo, Morata, Ferran Torres. Coach: Luis Enrique.

2.15pm

Qatar 2022, Morocco-Spain: The “Pillars of Hercules Derby”, which deserves a place in the quarter-finals.

In the Qatar World Cup, the time has come for the last day dedicated to the Round of 16 program, which precedes the first two days of rest. They face each other at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan Morocco And the Spain, Respectively, they were classified first in group F and second in group E, and were equally surprising placements to form Thank you, Positively, so who Luis Enriquewhich closed its grouping behind Japan. The challenge between two states divided by an ancient state rivalryHowever, geographically close, it deserves a place in the quarter-finals, a goal Morocco has never reached and Spain has not touched since. 2010.

Education City Stadium – Al-Rayyan