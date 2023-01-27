From today on Sky YouTube, the first episode of The Last of Us

As of today on Sky YouTube, the first episode of What’s Up for Critics of the World, although it only launched in January, is already Series of the Year: The last of us The highly anticipated HBO series of the popular video game Naughty Dog has landed on PlayStation platforms.

Sky has therefore chosen to make the Craig Mazin-created series available to all from 9.00am (Chernobyl) and written by Neil Druckmann (behind the video game success already. The hottest series of the moment, the adaptation that all fans have been waiting for, awaits every Monday with a new episode exclusively on Sky and airing only on NOW at the same time as the US.

The last of us It tells a story set twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, one of the survivors, is tasked with extracting 14-year-old Ellie from the maximum security quarantine zone. A seemingly easy task quickly turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, as the two of them will have to cross the United States together and rely on each other to survive.

in the cast Pedro Pascal As Joel E Bella Ramsey Like Ellie. Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv plays Tess, and British actress Nico Parker is Sarah. Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marilyn. The cast also includes Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Kevon Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. And with Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

The series is written by Craig Mazin.Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Video Game The last of us) who are also executive producers. The last of us is a Sony Pictures Television co-production with Caroline Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lamm as executive producers. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.