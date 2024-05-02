A new laser space communications system has been successfully tested

Houston, May 2. (Iskan News) – NASA recently announced that it has successfully tested a new laser communications system intended for deep space. These are Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC); This experience exceeded all expectations, enabling data to be transferred over a distance of more than 226 million kilometers, in a relatively short time. It is an innovative system that in the future will be able to allow faster and more effective communications and exchange of data, videos and images at high resolution with probes flying at the edge of the solar system or with crews for interplanetary missions, for example on the Moon and Mars, thanks to technology that allows a transmission speed exceeding 10 Up to 100 times the speed of modern radio frequency systems used. The test was carried out thanks to the Psyche mission, which was launched on October 13, 2023, on its way to the asteroid of the same name, which is currently flying at a distance more than one and a half times the distance between Earth and the Sun, more than 226 million. Kilometers. The probe transmitted data to Earth at a maximum speed of 25 megabits per second. The only problem is that for optical communications to work regularly, clear skies are required. Therefore, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory planned to establish two different receiving stations: the Mount Palomar Observatory and a detector on Table Mountain, both in California.