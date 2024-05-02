May 2, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A new laser space communications system has been successfully tested

A new laser space communications system has been successfully tested

Karen Hines May 2, 2024 2 min read

Houston, May 2. (Iskan News) – NASA recently announced that it has successfully tested a new laser communications system intended for deep space. These are Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC); This experience exceeded all expectations, enabling data to be transferred over a distance of more than 226 million kilometers, in a relatively short time. It is an innovative system that in the future will be able to allow faster and more effective communications and exchange of data, videos and images at high resolution with probes flying at the edge of the solar system or with crews for interplanetary missions, for example on the Moon and Mars, thanks to technology that allows a transmission speed exceeding 10 Up to 100 times the speed of modern radio frequency systems used. The test was carried out thanks to the Psyche mission, which was launched on October 13, 2023, on its way to the asteroid of the same name, which is currently flying at a distance more than one and a half times the distance between Earth and the Sun, more than 226 million. Kilometers. The probe transmitted data to Earth at a maximum speed of 25 megabits per second. The only problem is that for optical communications to work regularly, clear skies are required. Therefore, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory planned to establish two different receiving stations: the Mount Palomar Observatory and a detector on Table Mountain, both in California.

See also  The discovery of a star that is about to collapse - space and astronomy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The globular cluster NGC 6440 in a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope

May 2, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Exoplanet WASP-43 b: New details thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope

May 2, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Registration is now open for our basic online astronomy course, Understanding the Universe

May 1, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

A new laser space communications system has been successfully tested

May 2, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Recently bought an iPhone? From battery to privacy and security: all the functions you need to activate immediately

May 2, 2024 Gerald Bax
5 min read

A social mask, Instagram decided to hide posts that deal with politics and social issues. The European Union is investigating the violations

May 2, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Democracy Against Fascists”. Vannacci's book delivery at Cremona was cancelled

May 2, 2024 Noah French