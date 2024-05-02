Mission to the United States for representatives of the Italian Merchant Marine Academy

The Italian Merchant Navy Academy Foundation, with a team led by General Director Paola Vitotto, visited various maritime realities in the United States.International Propeller Clubs Eleventh Mission to New York, Italy.

Three days of encounters with similar realities United States Merchant Marine Academy And this Sunny “State University of New York” Establishing new international relationships, putting the future of jobs in ports and transport at the center of the conversation. Among the bodies and representatives met during the three-day visit were MSC USA and the Port Authority of New York.

General Manager Paola Vito declares: “This experience takes us to a new dimension of international networking and paves the way for increasingly prosperous and high-level future collaborations, which will be perfectly suited to the location of our future headquarters in the heart of the port of Genoa”.

The Italian Academy of Merchant Navy, established in 2005 and recognized as its foundation in 2011, is an institute that grants qualifications from the Ministry, under the name “High-Tech Institute Foundation for Sustainable Movement – Maritime Transport and Fisheries Sectors”. Education within non-university tertiary education. In recent years, to provide more precise answers to the world of logistics, the Academy has expanded its educational horizons and developed new ITS courses in collaboration with leading companies in the railway sector, intermodal logistics, port sector and container terminals. – Graduation placement rate averages 95%.