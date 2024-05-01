“Another chaos emerges”: Inter’s situation is very dangerous | Half the team is now risking their jobs

The problems at the Nerazzurri seem to never end recently, with Benyamata not enjoying a good time after winning the Serie A title.

After the conquest of the tricolor and the various celebrations that resulted from it, it is now about Appiano Gentile It is time to rest and face these latest seasonal events in complete relaxationwhere those who found less space would likely play.

However, in the last few hours There is a rather serious situation that causes great concern The fans and the entire environment.

In fact, it seems that another mess has come to light for the Milanese club, with Many footballers who are now risking their jobs After what happened.

More controversy for Inter

We are all aware of what happened between them Denzel Dumfries And Theo Hernandez during the last derby between Inter and Milan, which gave the title to Penamata. But after the quarrel between the two, things did not calm down, and the Dutch right winger became the hero of an unpleasant episode during his team's celebration of the tricolor.

In fact, during celebrations Raised football player A The poster given to them by Inter fans, Where he was photographed walking a dog on a leash bearing the face of his rival in the Italian club AC Milan. This gesture sparked several controversy, but above all it prompted the Public Prosecution to open a file against him, and he is now in great danger. But after this event, the sanctions against Inter did not end. In fact, another player ended up in the crosshairs of this problem.

Not just Dumfries, but the consequences for him as well

Among the various video clips circulating online about the scene in which the Dutchman raises the banner to the sky in celebration, there is one in which we see… Marko Arnautović, who, after spotting the billboard in question in the crowd, passed it on and gave it to his teammateHe laughed out loud after showing it to everyone.

Therefore, the presented scene raises doubts among all those working in this sector Sanctions were also imposed on the Austrian striker, who somehow cooperated in the crime. Who knows what sporting justice thinks about this matter?