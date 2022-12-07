“This is a unique group.”

outside the Netherlands Denzel Dumfriesthe protagonist with assists and a goal in Orangi’s victory over the United States in the Round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022, spoke to VoetbalZone’s Qatar correspondent Callum van Odheusden about the rest day that Van Gaal gave him after passing a turnaround:

“It was a great moment. We had the chance to swim, listen to music and play cards. This is a beautiful group. Anyway, because we all play for other clubs and we only see each other here in the national team. When you see how we interact with each other and how the group interacts with Each other, that’s special. Memphis Depay plays an important role in this process: he talks to everyone and would be greatly missed if he weren’t here with us. Then there’s Noah Lang who is just as important as being funny. He’s always present with his jokes. Religious? And here again “The first one that really started was Memphis. A few years ago he invited some boys who wanted to pray. Anyone who wanted to participate was free to join in and this group just kept growing. Cody Gakbo, for example, is very involved in his faith and is trying to get me into it or partner with me.” Some experiences or motivates me. I often join him to start conversations and discuss faith. He convinced me of his vision and how he sees life. We pray as a group before a game. Faith can give a lot of strength and allow us to strengthen each other. That way you get a stronger bond.”