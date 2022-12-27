December 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

TV forgery in favor of Antonella

Mirabelle Hunt December 27, 2022 1 min read

Another controversy in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Many viewers of the reality show on social networks express their disappointment with the last telecast, which was elected Antonella Fiordellisi as a crowd favourite. hashtag Fake TV It quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Antonella Fiordelesi and the Alleged TV Show

According to opinion polls before the episode aired on Canale 5 on Monday 26 December, he should have been the favourite. Oriana Marzoli But in the end, the former duelist won. For many, there were ploys to extend Fiordelesi’s stay in Italy’s most spied house. At the moment, production has not yet responded to these hints.

Look at the gallery

Antonella Fiordellisi’s tight dress turns up the heat at Big Brother Vip

Speech by Julia Salmi at GF Vip

to shed light on what also happened Julia Salemiwho pointed out in the study that no one on the web besides Antonella Fiordellisi. Although a love affair with Eduardo Donamaria The model is not much liked by the public GF Vip There are many who want her out of the game.

Antonella Fiordelesi is very sexy and ridiculous: "You definitely edit your photos..."

Look at the gallery

Antonella Fiordelesi is very sexy and ironic: “Surely you can edit photos …”

See also  Taliban attack | The United States can slow the withdrawal from Afghanistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Kane and Hojbjerg saved Tottenham

December 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Formula E, the official 2023 World Championship calendar.

December 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Fabian O’Neill, ex-Juventus and Cagliari farewell. What Zidane said

December 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

In the next few days, rain is expected to return, even as the storm recedes; Updates » ILMETEO.it

December 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

A car with an administrative reservation, by law you can now sell it: here’s how to get rid of this heavy “cargo”.

December 27, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Sanremo, Madame’s drama suddenly exploded: “I was in the kitchen, eating toast…”

December 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Solar flares towards Earth, by chance, are the cause of one of the most amazing phenomena visible in the sky.

December 27, 2022 Karen Hines