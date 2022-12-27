TV forgery in favor of Antonella

Another controversy in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Many viewers of the reality show on social networks express their disappointment with the last telecast, which was elected Antonella Fiordellisi as a crowd favourite. hashtag Fake TV It quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Antonella Fiordelesi and the Alleged TV Show According to opinion polls before the episode aired on Canale 5 on Monday 26 December, he should have been the favourite. Oriana Marzoli But in the end, the former duelist won. For many, there were ploys to extend Fiordelesi’s stay in Italy’s most spied house. At the moment, production has not yet responded to these hints.

Speech by Julia Salmi at GF Vip to shed light on what also happened Julia Salemiwho pointed out in the study that no one on the web besides Antonella Fiordellisi. Although a love affair with Eduardo Donamaria The model is not much liked by the public GF Vip There are many who want her out of the game.