Wakeboard, high expectations for the World Championships at Lago del Salto in July

Rome – Surfing became the champion for the first time in Italy and Lazio, in particular on the clear waters of Lake Salto in the province of Rieti, where the World Championships takes place from 25-30 July. Great opportunity for Italy and the many enthusiasts of this discipline who were born in the 1980s in the United States and practiced on inland waters and along the coasts with a skier, pulled by a motorboat, making certain advances on a snowboard similar. Yesterday in Rome, at Palazzo Coni, in the presence of Coni President Giovanni Malagò, the press conference was held to present the event. Together with the President of the Marine Skiing and Skateboarding Federation, Luciano Seravica, the President of the Organizing Committee, Claudio Ponzani, and the Sports Delegate of the Lazio Region Roberto Taffani, along with the first President of Cone. The president of Fisn, Claudio Seravica, recalled how in the past ten years the Azzurri won nine European Champion titles (from 2010 to 2019), the title of world champions. The assignment of these world championships by the International Federation (IWWF) is thus an act of confidence in the Italian Federation and a recognition of the organizational skills of Fisn. Then Claudio Ponzani, Vice President of Fisn and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, reminded of the commitment made by the local communities, and the Lazio region in particular, to enhance the natural beauty of the area around Lake del Salto, a wonderful setting that will host places of interest. sports event. Among the attendees let us also remember the national Wakeboard technician Pierluigi Mazzia.