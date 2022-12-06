Juventus, best wishes to Agnelli on his 47th birthday: “Thank you, boss”

The outgoing president turns 47: “Don’t lose sight of the pages of history books, you always had a vision for the future”

Andrea Agnelli He’s 47, which is a different birthday than it was in the outgoing president’s later years Juventus. Perhaps that is exactly why Juventus wanted to give him what he had our end Birthday dedicates deep words to him, with a note posted on the official website: “A lot has been said and will be said, we want to tell you.” Thank you. We risk losing sight of the pages of history, which from 2010 onwards have written an unprecedented era. All of this is possible if there was one Vision Clear, sharp and precise as ever in Andrea Agnelli. Seeing her motivated to future As a characteristic because after the victory you think about starting with the next victory. We will not differentiate this lesson: It’s the best way to wish our president a happy birthday” Agnelli, who resigned like the entire Juventus board of directors After achieving PrismaWill come And he replaced him Gianluca Ferrero Starting next January 18th.

