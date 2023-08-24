Basketball World Cup guide: NBA stars, potential upsets, and where to see them

The long wait is Almost doneWith basketball fans who shudder at the thought of seeing the best players in the world compete for the most beautiful trophy, that prize reserved for them. Dr. Naismith, the inventor of the game that drives the planet crazy. The usual FIBA ​​internal political reasons led to the usual decision Competition itinerantBut it is carried out between nations united only facing the same ocean. Frankly, lovers of logistical problems care little 32 teams Those who will fight on the grounds of Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, will do their best to achieve victory and separate the ticket from the Paris 2024. With the national teams completing their warm-up friendlies, and call-ups announced for the basketball event, let’s take a look at the declared champions, potential surprises and the path that will follow. Bouzico Azure They will have to get back to the top.

Great world championship

The FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup will be held From August 25th to September 10th However, due to the expansion of the participating teams, no country felt the desire to host the tournament 92 matches Who will decide who will replace Spain as world champions? Therefore, the three host countries decided to organize competitions in respectable arenas, namely ManilaJakarta and Okinawa. Due to the need to represent the entire planet, many top teams will land on the parquet floor, but basketball is rapidly rising to a level almost everywhere, that it cannot be ruled out in advance. Big surprises. The main reason football fans will dedicate their mornings to the World Cup is many stars Who will take the field While Italian fans will obviously be mainly interested in the Azzurri’s result, the top national teams will be playing a plethora of champions familiar to those who follow Europa League or NBA basketball. The world’s eyes will be on last season’s NBA MVP, France Rudy Goubert And on one of the few stars in the richest league in the world who answered the call of their national team, Slovenia Luka Doncic.

Greece will have to do without the destroyer Giannis Antitokombowas suspended due to a physical problem while the reigning champions Spain will rely on the best player in the last European League Willy Hernangomez. However, an interesting option is that of Team USA, which will feature a young and ambitious roster, without the big stars but with Rookie of the Year, “our” Paulo Bancaro. There will clearly be plenty of players of experience and ability to watch, even in national teams that are not used to the bright lights of the stage: Australia with Patty Mills and Joe Engels, Brazil with Marcelino HuertasCanada but may lose Jamal Murray with Germany Dennis Schroeder And the usual solid Lithuania. Of course, a shortage of people like Nikola Jokic or many of the American superstars will be felt, but there will be no shortage of Young lions Ready to storm the basketball Olympus that matters.

Blues Road

Last April’s draw gave Bouziko’s men a group Certainly not impossible But not completely without unknowns. Playing in Manila against the home team, in a country where basketball exists national sport It won’t be easy at all. The Philippines will never have a tradition as prestigious as ours, but they did Huge steps Forward in recent decades: especially at home, it will not be easy to overcome. Watch the national teamAngola: Like almost all sub-Saharan Africans, they identify with obvious technical shortcomings athletic qualities exceptional. Underestimating them can be very costly. The Dominican Republic should be approached with caution: in 2019 He did a very good job In China, where he reached the round of 16. On the way to the World Cup, they killed such a superpowerArgentina, who probably won’t be the same as before but he’s still a vice world champion. If unknown to most, he’s the talented forward for the Timberwolves Cities Carl Anthony He has decided to heed the call to the national team he missed out on in 2013. He is not the best in defense and will have to put the team on his shoulders but when it comes Retina massacreHe definitely knows how to do it. If his hand was hot, our hand would have to respond quickly to avoid the unforgettable embarrassment.

The Azzurri goal must be necessarily first place On tour, to avoid crossing in the round of 16 with an old acquaintance with poison teeth, Serbia. After the trick we played them at home in the Olympic qualifiers two years ago, they will be very hungry for revenge. And fortunately for us, Nikola Jokic Serbia decided not to participate in the World Cup to recover after a long and tiring season that saw the Denver Nuggets win their first historic title in the NBA, but Serbia is still able to field a great team. Excellent basic quintet. Pesic will have at his disposal, barring last-minute defections, three good NBA professionals such as Bogdanovic, Bokosevski and Jovic. Much better to avoid them. Puerto Rico is a good national team while China has a great coach like them Sasha Djordjevic But he is a real unknown. So winning the set would allow that Stay in ManilaWhere the United States can be avoided and confronted with either Greece or Lithuania. A dream costs nothing, but not having to face Team USA or Spain until the final would be nice. little advantage.

potential surprises

If the favorites are the all-time favourites, basketball fans had better keep track of some of the teams that could do just that Much better than expected in this Asian World Cup. Although they are no longer the youngest country to qualify for a World Cup, given Cape Verde’s achievement, their national team is no longer too young to qualify for the World Cup finals. the black Mountain It can continue to grow, and continue the journey that began directly at the 2019 World Cup. Apart from the 18th place in the FIBA ​​rankings, the Slavs’ fortunes will be bound by a three-thing in a way. Nikola Vucevich, who just extended his contract with the Chicago Bulls. The Center put together another capital season in Windy cityHe finished the season averaging 17.6 points and 11 rebounds. Since he is no longer so young, he will do everything to drag his parents to the final stage. theatrical Kendrick Berry He comes from the American school while Nikola Ivanovic made the difference in qualifying. Apart from the separate results of Europeans, the fact of being in a group not impossibleWith Lithuania, Mexico and Egypt, it offers access to the round of 16. From now on, everything will be possible.

If basketball fans of the past would have watched South Sudan matches with sympathy, led by an old acquaintance sitting on the bench, it is certain that lool dingAnother surprise may come from the Baltic Sea that you did not expect, Latvia. Always used to chewing bitterness in the face of the great exploits of their Lithuanian neighbours, they reached their first ever world championship. there Cinderella BalticThey made their way through the qualifiers this time around, beating top internationals Serbia and Greece, while eliminating both Belgium and the United Kingdom. Having seen Europeans on TV, this is no small feat. The reason for this exploit has a name, nickname, and a green and white jersey: Celtics Big Man Christaps Porzingis. However, it came to a standstill in the enthusiasm of the Latvian masses The news of the confiscationdue to a foot problem. Without the arrogance of the pivot below the backboard, it would be up to the other supporting actors to bear the cross on their shoulders and avoid the fool. Davis Bertans The Thunder aren’t quite as bad as the former Brooklyn Nets Rodion Corrocks, but the absence of such a giant is sure to be felt.

When do you play Italy?

Thanks agreement between rights holders And public radio will broadcast all the matches of the Italian national team in the World Basketball Championship Live on Rai2 HD channel And live broadcast on the RaiPlay platform. For once, the time zone won’t force football fans to stay into the raucous early hours, given that matches will be played in Late in the morning Italian. We’re leaving Friday, August 25 at 10, when Bouzeco’s sons will make their debut at the Estadio Philippine in Manila against Angola. after two days, Sunday 27In the usual time, there will be the match that will probably be decisive in the trip to Italy, the match that will be played in the huge Smart Araneta Coliseum against dominican republic. Hope is so Tuesday 29 AugustWhen the Azzurri take on the hosts of the Philippines at 2pm, the matches are already over, to avoid misunderstandings and questionable refereeing decisions. At this point, everything will depend on how Italy behaves in Group A: if that happens first placeWe’ll stay in Manila, and go back to the field Friday, September 1 at 10, will face the runners-up of Group B (Puerto Rico or China). Otherwise, you will have to wait Sunday 3 September To deal with the first qualified team, which is definitely Serbia.

From then on, the track will be more or less the same: quarter-final matches will be played Tuesday, September 5th, or at 10:45 or 14:30, the semi-finals will take place on Friday 8 September at the usual time and the Grand Final on Sunday 10 September at 14:30. Everyone hopes that Italy can achieve this We get to the endAlthough the odds are not very high. On the other hand, if you love basketball so much that you can’t miss a single match, it’s up to you Keep your wallet close at hand. All other matches of the FIBA ​​World Championship will be visible via satellite on the platform skyWhile broadcasting, you can choose between SkyGo, NOW and Dazen. Happy world everyone!