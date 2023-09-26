September 27, 2023

Manchester United in the round of 16, ahead of Port Vale’s Robbie Williams

Manchester, United Kingdom) – Successful problems in round 32 Carabao Cup For Manchester United, which beat Crystal Palace 3-0 (had to replace injured goalkeeper Henderson in the 19th minute). To decide The match at Old Trafford (Among the main players of the “Red Devils” is the former Inter player Onana between the goal posts and the former Florentin Amrabat in the midfield) Goals scored in the first half by: Garnacho (21) and Casemiro (27) It is found instead In recovery from Martial (55′).

Wolverhampton and Luton were eliminated

However, Crystal Palace are not the only Premier League team to be eliminated in today’s matches (September 26). In fact, Wolves are out too Defeated 3-2 at Ipswich Town, who are playing in the Championship (English Second Division). Even more exciting Exit Luton Townwas defeated away to Exeter City (League One, Third Division), who won 1-0 and qualified. The assignment is credited to Burnley insteadwhich drops the Bookers (0-4) at Salford City Stadium (League Two, Series Four).

Robbie Williams Port Vale in front

Qualification was also achieved away from home Middlesbrough (Championship), 2-0 victor over Bradford City (Second League, Fourth Series). A place in the round of 16 and then also Port Vale, the League One team that singer Robbie Williams admires Who beat Sutton 2-1 at home (League Two, Series Four). Penalty celebration instead for Mansfield (League Two, Series Four)which after a 2-2 draw in regulation timeHe hit a home run from eleven meters against Peterborough (First League, Third Division)

