Calzona: “Today I finally saw an organized team, I am satisfied”

“Today, this draw hurts me a little. The team performed well against Fiorentina, which is an important opponent. I liked my team in the first half hour, then after the draw we collapsed and conceded the second goal. But in the second half we raised our center of gravity and had scoring chances. We did not win, but we know that our problem is that we are doomed to win, but let us move forward. Goals scored? Today we conceded a goal from a free kick and an incorrect clearance, and because we did not provide solutions to Mazzucchi. We have a very high rate which means we always score goals based on the opponent’s chances. This evening, Fiorentina scored two goals from three shots. At the end of the first half, I said that we had fallen too far behind and we could not allow that to Fiorentina, who was playing in the opponent’s half. We raised ourselves twenty metres. The children understood that we have these boundaries. Often times we concede goals at the beginning of the match or after time, we have limits but today the team was organized and top-class for half an hour in the first half and the entire second half. Results come only from the level of performance. If you don’t perform, you’re doomed to lose. What should Napoli keep this season? The club knows this and will have its own strategies to revitalize the team. Infidels? I don’t know, he’s a player who has to grow and understand that he has to play an aggressive defensive phase. He has room for improvement, he’s almost a champion. I do not comment on what the president says about him because it is the company’s business“.