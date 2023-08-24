August 24, 2023

It’s almost magical johnny! Bilielo boy forever: at 53 years old he reached the final of the World Cup and won the ticket to Paris 2024!

Mirabelle Hunt August 24, 2023

It really works out who knows how to do itsang Christina Davina. Who knows if the famous singer specializing in children’s songs was thinking of him Giovanni “Johnny” Pelillothe eternal skeet shooting boy who conquered the day The Olympic card for Paris 2024 and the final trap for the 2023 World Championships Yet the second part of the qualifiers is nothing short of exceptional.

Johnny, who finished the first three series with two faults, is He literally climbed into the chair for the last two sessions, achieving full spoils (25/25) and snatching a place in the penalty shootout at 123/125 in a really tough race with many competitors in contention. When he reached the playoffs, all his composure and accuracy showed, witnessed by the 16 clay goals he broke in an overall state of grace that allowed him to enter the top six with William Hilton, Giovanni Cernograz and Derek Scott Maine.

The most accurate among the lots was the Slovak one instead Marian Kovacosi And the athlete from Kuwait Khaled Al MudhafHe is able to miss only one shot during the five parts, and gets the final score of 124/125.

Skeet Shooting, World Championships in Baku 2023: Italy wins gold in the women’s team trap, and Jessica Rossi reaches the final!

Massimo FabriziDespite two final series of 25/25, he stopped at 122/125, thus securing tenth place. Daniel Riska Instead, after a fourth series of 24/25 and a fifth of 25/25 he had to settle for 12th with a score of 122/125.

See also  Royal Enfield and thrilling racer Lee Powers sign official partnership for 2022 - News

This has been followed by a positive performance for the day The blue team sprayed high in the team quiz, managed to win the silver medal. In fact, the Azzurri, who finished fifth yesterday, reached 367 goals, which led to the best results in the last two tournaments and gave way only to the United States, the gold with a score of 368. The bronze of the Czech Republic, the farthest with a score of 365.

Giovanni Peliello’s final will take place at 4.15pm. First, at 15:00, there will be a meeting with Jessica Rossi. Another magic awaits.

Photo: Vitaf

