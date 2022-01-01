Philip Djuric He is coming back from injury, but his contract will expire in June. Among Italian clubs he thinks about it Inter, As mentioned Gazzetta dello sport“Inter evaluated the shot from scratch. Filip Djuricic ends in June with Sassuolo: The occasion is a temptation, a crystal talent and a few contraindications. Next year could sit behind the owners of the Nerazzurri, especially if he is to say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez. But there is nonetheless, represented by an absence that has become troubling: The last match played dates back to October 23rd, against Venice. Then nothing: Ten days off the team, due to a physical problem that is still hard to pin down. Despite attempts – even by the player himself, via social networks – to reduce the problem.

The current injury is the longest injury in a career she has spent mainly between the Eredivisie (more than 100 matches with Heerenveen) and the First Division, where she danced between midfield and attack in various forms, depending on the event. In Simone Inzaghi’s smooth football, Djuricic can be at ease. While we must understand how it will be useful to Dionissi Sassuolo, who seems to have found the right place in midfield also thanks to the explosion of Fratesi. The club is using the utmost precaution for Djuricic, who meanwhile is listening to rumors about Inter. For him, this would not be the first move to zero in his career: it has already happened from Sampdoria to Niroverde. And Milan was already close in the past: when he was playing in the Netherlands at a very young age, Van Basten advised him to Milan: “I said no. I was young, and Milan was in crisis. I didn’t feel ready.” But before thinking too much, we need to get back on the pitch.”

