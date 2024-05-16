Rome, from despair to dream: ranked fifth | So the Champions League is safe

The situation is completely reversed for the Giallorossi, who in this way will be among the finalists for the Big-Eared Cup.

Roma’s 2-1 defeat in Bergamo was marked by a De Ketelayer brace and a penalty kick from captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. He practically punished the Capitol Club’s failure to return to the top five in the rankingsWhich deserves to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League, which is the club’s declared goal at the beginning of the year.

Magica currently sit in sixth place, three points behind Deia, who have one fewer game and head-to-head matches to their advantage. Therefore, a disadvantage that, if you take into account the fact that there are only two days left until the end of the Italian League championship, seems insurmountable. That’s why then The arena’s hopes ended in the trash.

But in the last hours, despair once again gave way to dreams. Apparently in fact Luba has completely armed the fifth square, thus placing a very valuable position in the vault. Therefore, it is an exciting fact, which has once again brought a great wave of enthusiasm to Trigoria and throughout the entire environment.

The region of Europe that is considered armored for the Roma

As usual, at the end of the 36th round of the Italian League, it was placed Ranking of the second round. Rome is placed in this order Fifth place with 31 pointsThe team achieved 9 victories, 4 draws and 4 defeats. Therefore, if the results of the second leg were correct, Lopa would have been in the Champions League.

A very important result, confirming the good progress the team has made, especially with the arrival of Daniele De Rossi on the Giallorossi’s bench instead of the sacked Jose Mourinho.

A solid base from which to start again

The great progress that Loba made in the second round, was also highlighted by the above-mentioned data, which was also influenced to some extent by some of the matches he played with the distinguished player on the bench, It’s definitely a good starting point for the future.

In fact, with the former midfielder taking charge, he has proven that he can do a really good job, and next year, when he will also be able to start the season and prepare, The music that will be played in Trigoria could be the sweetest