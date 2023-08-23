F1, US Grand Prix in Austin is ready to score: half a million spectators are expected

The United States is increasingly becoming the “promised land” of Formula One. Since Liberty Media took over the lead in the major motorsport category, the relationship has become increasingly strong, with truly impressive numbers, starting with the three dates that have now settled into the calendar.

We started with the Miami Grand Prix in May, then in the last leg of the season we’ll see the US Grand Prix in Austin on October 22nd, and then the big new event, the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18th. This really explains how much the United States loves Formula 1.

But, as ESPN announced, what we’ll see at COTA – Circuit of the Americas could go on to write a page in motorsports history. After 440,000 spectators attended one weekend in 2022, This year we will also aim for the sci-fi quota of half a million! It is the goal set by the organizers for 2024, but it seems that it is already possible to achieve it in a few months.

This season we’ve already seen the Australian Grand Prix records, with more than 400,000 spectators filling Melbourne’s Albert Park for the three-day course, but it looks like Austin will break those records. Finally, as the FIA ​​and Liberty Media know all too well, the Las Vegas debut will be the crown jewel of an event that will be part of the most exciting stages of the season.

Photo: La Presse