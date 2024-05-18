One UI 6.1 also for tablets: which models will be updated and new features

After the triumphant entry at the beginning of the year on the Samsung Galaxy S24, the new version of the interface also arrives on the company’s tablets.

Update One User Interface 6.1 It represents a moment of great change in the technological landscape Samsung. This new version of the operating system has been welcomed A real qualitative leap Which improves significantly Users interact with their devicesThis is thanks to advanced features based on artificial intelligence. Expanding the One UI 6.1 update to tablets and smartphones ensures a consistent, cutting-edge user experience across a variety of Samsung devices.

Series Galaxy S24 I had the honor of debuting this new interface, while the update also arrives today on several other Samsung devices. One UI 6.1 is appreciated above all for its ability to make everyday use of devices easier and more enjoyable. This update It does not offer radical changes In design compared to its version it enhances the user experience.

everyone Maintain a familiar interface But optimal. With each new release, Samsung aims to refine its vision of a user interface that is functional and aesthetically pleasing, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

One UI 6.1: New features and supported devices

One UI 6.1 offers a host of cutting-edge features. Innovations appear mainly in the field of artificial intelligence and user experience in general Features like Search Circle, Interpreter, and Real-time Translation. In phone calls”, which greatly increases the efficiency of communication.

Moreover, the integration of advanced spelling and grammar checking tools, and Automatic creation of summaries for Samsung Notes, Internet and Voice Recorder applicationsThe exhibition’s new recording and viewing options further enrich this experience.

One UI 6.1 is available on a wide range of Samsung devices, including smartphones and tablets. Among smartphones, The update has been released for newer models like the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, and extends to the S22 and S21 series, including the FE models of these generations. The Galaxy Z line, including the Fold and Flip from the last three generations, also benefits from this update.

Compatibility has recently been updated It also extended to tablets. Among the devices that have received or will receive the update we find:

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra

These tablets will therefore benefit from new AI features and will also see improvements in display integration Always available And the lock screen, among other improvements. Hence, Samsung ensures that tablet users can also enjoy the latest software innovations, ensuring consistency in user experience across different devices.