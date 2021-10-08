Today’s covid news bulletin 8 october. direct | Sky TG24

Bulgaria Towards Permit for Public Vaccination

“In Bulgaria, to enter public places, it will soon be necessary to present a certificate of vaccination against the Coronavirus, to be cured of the disease or a negative molecular test.” Interim Minister of Health Stojsho Katsarov said today in an interview with BTV. In this way, restaurants, bars, discos and nightclubs will be able to operate at 100% of their capacity and without restrictions on working hours. “The direction in which we are moving is to ensure that our measures are similar to those we see in many European countries, such as Greece, France, Germany and Italy,” Katsarov added. For his part, the chief inspector of the Medical Service Supervision Agency, Angel Konsev, announced in an interview with public television Bnt that “such measures to reach gyms, restaurants, hotels, theaters, cinemas and other public places may come into force in Bulgaria at an early date.” From the first of November. Bulgaria is among the European countries with the lowest rate of vaccination with both doses, just over 20% of the vaccinated population. The country also ranks first in the European Union in terms of the percentage of deaths from COVID-19. The entire territory of Bulgaria is in the red zone in terms of the number of infections.