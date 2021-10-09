October 9, 2021

Rakuten TV expands its free sports offer

Rakuten has added a lot of free sports channels to its platform.

European Football League, PlayersTV, SportItalia, SportOutdoorTV and Unbeaten join, plus EdgeSport, ESTV, FTF For The Fans, FUEL TV and Hard Knocks Fighting Championship already available! Wrestling, InTrouble TV, Lax Sports Network, MAVTV Motorsports Network, MMA TV, Motor 1, MotorSport, The Tennis, USGA and World Poker Tour.

The Europa League brings American football content to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with all the games, key information, exclusive interviews and highlights from the competition of the same name.

PlayersTV, available in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, offers premium lifestyle content from popular athletes. The wide range of content includes comedy, documentaries, reality shows, podcasts, and more, all rooted in sports, culture and lifestyle.

SportItalia will offer Italian fans football from the Brasileirao, Argentina and Primavera 1 championships, Shakhtar Donetsk matches and content from Barça TV and ManCity TV.

SportOutdoorTV covers outdoor sports and the associated lifestyle, including summer sports, winning sports, and travel and tourism. It is available in Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Finally, Unbeaten tracks sports from around the world, with current and original programming featuring sports stars, news, highlights and developments in a number of major international sports. It is available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

