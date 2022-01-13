The watchful eye of banks and tax authorities is unforgiving

Beware of bank transfers because they expire, even in 2022, under the magnifying glass of the tax authorities and the banks themselves. So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

Food, clothing, kids education, extracurricular activities and more. There are actually many things that we find ourselves having to deal with on a regular basis that end up affecting, rather than carelessly, our pockets. If you add the crisis then economic Due to the negative impact of Covid, it is no wonder that more and more people are deciding to pay attention to the world savings. So it is precisely in this context that the checking account certainly plays a very important role, allowing us to keep our money safe.

At the same time, it is always advisable not to let your guard down, as there are some movements that can end under the magnifying glass. tax and credit institutions themselves. talking especially about Bank Transfers Which, even in 2022, is still subject to controls. But for what reason and above all in what cases? So let’s get into the details and see all there is to know about it.

Current account, beware of taxes and bank checks on wire transfers: what you need to know

Some time ago, we saw together how important lending is Pay attention to transfers to children as there is a gesture that can cost you a lot. Well, just going into bank transfers, it is good to know that they often attract the attention of a revenue agency, especially if the relative movements are not due to tax declaration or anyway Especially large quantities.

But not only that, to end up under the magnifying glass of the tax authorities also include Movements abroadEspecially if the closing of the current account in Italy was recorded at the same time. The reason why the Revenue Agency always keeps the interest in various banking movements high, as it is easy to guess, is related to the fight againstTax evasion And the risks Recycling.

In this context, the UIF or fileFinancial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy. However, it should be noted that the controls are not only related to withdrawals at the counter and ATMs, but also to bank transfers, both incoming and outgoing.

Current account, watch out for bank transfers: When the tax checks are triggered

When going into details, we remind you that the file taxGenerally, it performs checks if the bank reports suspicious transactions. It must be emphasized that the latter can be implemented both indoors and outdoors. Moreover, in this regard, it must be remembered that there is in fact no specific limit to which it should be indicated. This is because each of us can have all the money he wants in his checking account, provided, of course, that it is obtained in full. legal.

However, there are some circumstances that can lead to verifications by the revenue agency, especially, as mentioned earlier, in the case of movements of large amounts. if it was BusinessFor example, checks can be activated if there are withdrawals of more than one thousand euros in one day or 5 thousand euros per month.

As for the Ordinary citizensOn the other hand, the bank may decide to send a specific report to the FIU in case of withdrawals with Amounts over €10,000 per month, even if it was done in a partial way.

regarding me Telegraphic TransfersOn the other hand, the minimum amount of transfers was reduced in 2022, after which banks must send a specific report to the FIU of the Bank of Italy. In particular, all financial transactions with An amount exceeding 5 thousand euros. At the same time, in the case of suspicious moves, the possibility that the report will also be triggered for smaller amounts is not excluded.

Current account, watch out for checks on bank transfers: stakeholders in 2022

Therefore, the bank itself and the tax authorities can ask us for clarification in case of suspicious moves. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the concerned party Explain where the money came from. Otherwise, in fact, the tax authorities may think that this is the case Tax evasion, with the interested party who may therefore find themselves having to deal with a decidedly unpleasant situation.

Precisely for this reason, it is always advisable to keep everything receipts e Leaves Which prove the reason for transferring a certain amount of money, especially if it is particularly high. Finally, we would like to remind you that the banks that have to make a specific report on this matter clearly include banks, but not only that.

Also Poste Italiane for bancoposta works, and institutes Electronic money, payment institutions, securities companies, financial intermediaries registered in the Register, and others.